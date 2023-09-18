NZD/USD sticks to modest gains below mid-0.5900, Fed rate decision, New Zealand GDP eyed

- NZD/USD edges higher to 0.5920, gaining 0.08% on the day.
- A Federal Reserve (Fed) pause is widely expected while keeping one more rate hike on the table.
- Market players will monitor the Fed policy meeting, New Zealand growth data this week.
The NZD/USD pair posts modest gains and trades in positive territory for the second consecutive day during the early Asian session on Tuesday. The modest uptick in the Kiwi (NZD) is supported by a weaker US Dollar (USD) as the markets anticipate that the Federal Reserve (Fed) to maintain the interest rate unchanged at its meeting on Wednesday.
In the quiet day of New Zealand's economic docket, the headline surrounding China’s economic woes remains in focus. Any signs of an economic slowdown in China could drag the China-proxy Kiwi lower against the US Dollar and act as a headwind for the NZD/USD pair. Statistics New Zealand will release the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the second quarter on Thursday. The previous growth number came in at -0.1% and 2.2% on quarter and annual basis, respectively.
On the other hand, a Fed pause is widely expected, while keeping one more rate hike on the table. According to the CME Fedwatch tools, the Fed is not expected to surprise the markets, with the probability of keeping rates unchanged at 99%. The press conference by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell could offer hints about future interest rates path Any dovish stance from officials might trigger a decline in the US Dollar (USD).
Moving on, market participants will closely watch the Fed policy meeting on Wednesday at 18:00 GMT with the Fed widely expected to hold interest rates unchanged at 5.5%. The attention will shift to the press conference by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell at 18:30 GMT for some hints about the ‘dot plot’ and inflation expectations. Later this week, the New Zealand Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the second quarter (Q2) will be due on Thursday. These figures could give a clear direction to the NZD/USD pair.
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.592
|Today Daily Change
|0.0022
|Today Daily Change %
|0.37
|Today daily open
|0.5898
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.5922
|Daily SMA50
|0.6054
|Daily SMA100
|0.6111
|Daily SMA200
|0.6199
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.5938
|Previous Daily Low
|0.5892
|Previous Weekly High
|0.5945
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.588
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6219
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5885
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.591
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.592
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.5881
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.5863
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.5835
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.5927
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.5955
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.5973
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
