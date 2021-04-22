NZD/USD stays in the negative territory below 0.7200 as focus shifts to US data

- NZD/USD is edging lower after closing higher on Wednesday.
- US Dollar Index fluctuates in tight range above 91.00.
- Weekly Initial Jobless Claims and Existing Home Sales data from US coming up next.
The NZD/USD pair managed to post modest gains on Wednesday but struggled to preserve its bullish momentum. As of writing, the pair was down 0.25% on a daily basis at 0.7194.
With Wall Street's main indexes gaining traction and jumping higher on Wednesday, the greenback struggled to find demand as a safe haven and the US Dollar Index (DXY) finished the day in the negative territory. As major European equity indexes preserve a firm footing on Thursday, the DXY fails to stage a rebound and was last seen losing 0.1% at 91.04.
In the meantime, following an earlier decline, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield is now attempting recovery and gaining 0.55% at 1.566%, helping the USD limit its losses for the time being. Moreover, the S&P 500 Futures are down 0.1%, suggesting that a negative shift in market sentiment could be seen in the second half of the day.
The weekly Initial Jobless Claims, Chicago Fed National Activity Index, Existing Home Sales and Kansas Fed Manufacturing Index data will be featured in the US economic docket later in the day. On Friday, March Credit Card Spending data from New Zealand will be looked upon for fresh impetus.
NZD/USD outlook
Westpac analysts think that NZD/USD could continue to push higher in the near term. “Having broken above the key 0.7100 level last week, NZD/USD is poised to continue higher. First clearing 0.7230, and then 0.7270, to allow a move to 0.7300+. The main drivers recently have been stronger global risk sentiment and a weaker US dollar," analysts noted.
“Multi-month, we remain bullish NZD/USD, expecting 0.7600 by year-end. The main factors are likely to be a weaker US dollar (due to improving global growth relative to the US) and upbeat global risk sentiment," they added.
Additional levels to watch for
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7191
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0020
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.28
|Today daily open
|0.7211
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7064
|Daily SMA50
|0.7155
|Daily SMA100
|0.715
|Daily SMA200
|0.6921
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7219
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7162
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7181
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7004
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7308
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6943
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7197
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7184
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7176
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.714
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7119
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7233
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7254
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.729
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
