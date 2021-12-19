NZD/USD stays directed to 0.6700 despite firmer New Zealand Trade Balance

- NZD/USD remains depressed near intraday low after NZ trade numbers for November.
- New Zealand Trade Balance, Exports improves, Imports rise as well.
- Fed’s Waller renewed rate hike concerns, New Zealand experts warn of a jump in virus cases.
- Light calendar, year-end holiday mood may restrict movement but bears to keep the reins.
NZD/USD shrugs off upbeat New Zealand trade numbers during early Monday morning in Asia, refreshing intraday low to 0.6737 after the data release.
Following a central-bank-led drama during the last week, fears of the coronavirus variant linked to South Africa join fresh chatters surrounding the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) rate hike in early 2022 seem to weigh on the Kiwi pair of late.
New Zealand (NZ) Trade Balance matched forecasts of $-6.047B with $-6.040B figures while Exports and Imports both grew to $5.86B and 6.73B versus $5.36B and $6.66B revised priors in that order. Earlier in the day, a private gauge of NZ consumer confidence showed pessimists having an upper hand for Q4 data. “Westpac-McDermott Miller consumer confidence index fell to 99.1 from 102.7 in the previous quarter. A reading above 100 indicates more optimists than pessimists,” said Reuters.
On Friday, comments from Fed Board of Governors member Christopher Waller propelled the US dollar by saying, per Reuters, “The ‘whole point’ of the Fed's decision to accelerate the pace of its QE taper was to make the March Fed meeting "live" for a first rate hike.”
Also weighing on the NZD/USD prices are the chatters over a jump in the covid cases like Australia’s New South Wales (NSW). NZ Herald said, “Covid-19 modeling experts warn the highly-transmissible Omicron variant poses a serious risk to a largely unrestricted summer. Thirteen cases of the variant have now been picked up in managed isolation and quarantine.”
On a different page, escalating tensions between China and the US also challenge the Kiwi prices due to Beijing’s trade ties with Auckland.
Amid these plays, the US 10-year Treasury yields dropped 1.5 basis points (bps) to 1.41% while Wall Street benchmarks closed red on Friday.
That said, NZD/USD traders are likely to witness further downside amid the market’s rush for risk-safety and an absence of fresh catalysts on the calendar. It's worth noting that the People's Bank of China (PBOC) is up for conveying its monetary policy results at 01:30 GMT with chatters surrounding further rate cuts, which in turn may favor the kiwi pair sellers.
Technical analysis
NZD/USD fades bounce off a descending support line from March, suggesting further weakness towards retesting the stated trend line support near 0.6700. However, oversold RSI conditions hint at a bounce from the stated support line, a break of which will open doors for a downward trajectory towards late 2020 bottom near 0.6590.
On the contrary, a clear upside break of 21-DMA level near 0.6800 will need validation form September’s low close to 0.6860 before recalling the NZD/USD bulls.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6742
|Today Daily Change
|0.0010
|Today Daily Change %
|0.15%
|Today daily open
|0.6732
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.681
|Daily SMA50
|0.6979
|Daily SMA100
|0.6993
|Daily SMA200
|0.7049
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6829
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6731
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6834
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6701
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7199
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6773
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6769
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6792
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6699
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6666
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.66
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6797
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6862
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6895
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bears leave their foot print on daily candle
EUR/USD is on the back foot for the start of the week following a strong offer on Friday as the US dollar firms around central bank themes and risk-off tones.
GBP/USD steadies near 1.3300 as DXY holds above 96.00
GBP/USD erased the majority of its BOE-inspired gains on Friday and seems to have steadied around 1.3300 during the American trading hours. The dollar holds its ground ahead of the weekend, supported by risk-off flows.
Gold eyes $1,811 and $1,818 as the next bullish targets
Gold price is riding higher on the hawkish central banks’ decisions and year-end flows, having taken out the critical $1,800 mark. The US dollar and yields lick their wounds, lending support to gold.
Ripple price set for a bullish breakout over the weekend as tailwinds persist
Ripple (XRP) price still sees bullish momentum building as $0.8390 is tested. Some minor headwinds in global markets are keeping a lid on the bullish breakout. Expect investors to keep entering at current levels, preparing for a pop towards $1.0 over the weekend.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?