NZD/USD stays below 21-day SMA despite Friday’s recovery gains

- NZD/USD remains modestly changed amid a lack of fresh direction.
- US-China trade optimism confronts the geopolitical risk emanating from Iran.
- An absence of major data/events will emphasize trade/political headlines for fresh direction.
NZD/USD takes round to 0.6635 during Monday’s Asian session. The kiwi pair registered notable gains on Friday, mainly backed by the downbeat US jobs report, but seems to fail to extend the recovery gains off-late. The reason could be attributed to the lack of major data/events on the economic calendar and a mixed trade/political play.
Weaker than expected 164K figure of December month US NFP to 145K joined sluggish Average Hourly Earnings, to 2.9% from 3.1% forecast and prior. The outcome propelled the quote to extend bounces off the three-week low.
Also contributing to the pair’s upside was optimism surrounding the US-China phase-one deal. Chinese trade negotiation team led by Vice Premier Liu He will reach Washington on January 15. The US diplomats have so far been upbeat on that while recently signaling phase-two deal talks to take place then.
Even so, the pair remains capped below 21-day SMA amid political risks emanating from Iran. The Arab nation recently conducted another attack on the US military bases in Iraq while also arresting the UK’s ambassador to Tehran, which in turn raised Iran’s dislike among the global fraternity. On the domestic front, the nation struggles to regain its rulers’ popularity after they accepted that the mistakenly shot missiles that hit the Ukrainian plane were from Tehran. Elsewhere, the geopolitical tension amid the US-North Korea might recede as the latest news from Axios said the US reached North Korea for talks.
Risk tone seems to have recovered recently as neither the US nor Iran has the appetite for war while the US moving softer on China and North Korea also adds to the market’s risk-on. While portraying the same, the S&P 500 Futures gain 0.20% to 3,270 by the press time.
Markets are likely to remain directionless amid a silent economic calendar but trade/political news can keep traders busy. “A light domestic data calendar over the next week means the kiwi should take its cue from developments overseas. Key data will be the US CPI and retail sales for December. Both are expected to have firmed which should cap the upside for the NZD,” says the Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ).
Technical Analysis
21-day SMA level of 0.6652 holds the key to pair’s run-up towards 0.6680 and 0.6700 round-figure. Meanwhile, last week's low near 0.6600 offers immediate support to the quote ahead of December 18 low around 0.6550.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6637
|Today Daily Change
|-2 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03%
|Today daily open
|0.6639
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.665
|Daily SMA50
|0.6528
|Daily SMA100
|0.6435
|Daily SMA200
|0.6518
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6646
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6601
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6681
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6599
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6756
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6424
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6629
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6618
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6611
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6584
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6566
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6656
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6674
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6701
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD slips back to sub-0.6900 area amid mixed trade/political sentiments
AUD/USD declines from the previous week’s close to 0.6897 as the Asian market open for trading on Monday. The Aussie pair benefited from upbeat Australian economics, a contrast to the US data, as well as recovery in the market’s risk tone on Friday.
USD/JPY: Choppy around 109.50 amid another Iran attack, US-China trade optimism
USD/JPY remains choppy while taking rounds to 109.50 amid the early Asian session on Monday. The pair carries Friday’s struggle between the Bulls and the Bears. Yen also showed less reaction to the US NFP on Friday.
What you need to know for the open: Positive noises on trade to counter Persian Gulf conflict risks
Considering there have been no major escalations on the geopolitical front over the weekend, markets are likely to be steady in the open, lead by a subdued end to the week and weaker US stocks.
Gold: Forms a strong base near 200-hour SMA
Gold edged higher in reaction to dismal US NFP print, albeit lacked any strong follow-through buying and remained well within the previous session's trading range.
GBP/USD: Under pressure, more slides ahead
The GBP/USD pair finished Friday pretty much unchanged at 1.3055, down for the week amid dollar’s persistent strength. Late Thursday, the UK House of Commons approved PM Johnson’s Withdrawal Agreement Bill, as expected.