NZD/USD shows a volatility squeeze around 0.6230 after hawkish RBNZ, Fed minutes in focus

- NZD/USD is demonstrating a volatility contraction ahead of Federal Open Market Committee minutes.
- A recovery in the odds of policy tightening continuation by the Federal Reserve sent US Treasury yields on fire.
- Reserve Bank of New Zealand has hiked its Official Cash Rate by 50 bps to 4.75%.
- NZD/USD might display a sheer downside after surrendering the horizontal support plotted from 0.6190.
NZD/USD has turned sideways around 0.6230 in the early European session after wild movements showed post-hawkish monetary policy by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ). Volatility in the Kiwi asset has squeezed dramatically as investors have shifted their focus towards the release of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes, which are scheduled in the late New York session.
Investors’ risk-taking ability is improving gradually as the risk-sensitive assets have shown some recovery after observing sheer weakness on Tuesday. S&P500 futures have added some gains after recording the worst day of 2023. The US Dollar Index (DXY) is gradually marching towards 103.90. Weak momentum in the USD index could spoil the upside bias ahead. However, investors are expected to remain anxious ahead of the release of the FOMC minutes.
US yields print a three-month high after upbeat PMI figures
The tight labor market and solid monthly Retail Sales released this month already triggered fears of a rebound in the declining Consumer Price Index (CPI) in the United States. And, now upbeat preliminary S&P PMI (Feb) data have bolstered the case of a sheer revival in consumer spending. On Tuesday, the preliminary S&P Manufacturing PMI (Feb) climbed to 47.8 from the consensus of 47.3 and the former release of 46.9. The Services PMI soared to 50.5 from the estimates of 47.2 and the prior release of 46.8.
Economic activities in the United States were contracting in the past three months and investors started anticipating that the Federal Reserve (Fed) would consider a pause in the policy tightening spell this month. However, Fed chair Jerome Powell was reiterating that inflation is persistent and it would be premature to consider a pause or rate cut in the current monetary policy. Now, a sheer expansion in the scale of economic activities is conveying that the current monetary policy is not restrictive enough to tame stubborn inflation.
A recovery in the odds of policy tightening continuation by the Federal Reserve sent US Treasury yields on fire. The return generated on 10-year US Treasury bonds printed a fresh three-month high at 3.96%.
Federal Open Market Committee minutes hog the limelight
Investors are keenly awaiting the release of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes, which will provide a detailed explanation behind the 25 basis points (bps) interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve in its February monetary policy meeting. Apart from that, the minutes will determine what authorities are planning for the terminal rate and targets decided for inflation for the current year and a roadmap for achieving the 2% inflation target.
Recently, Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester and St. Louis Fed President James Bullard have advocated for another 50 basis-point hike, which should be on the table for upcoming decisions, as reported by Bloomberg. A strong consideration for 50 bps rates might propel recession fears in the United States.
Reserve Bank of New Zealand hikes OCR by 50 bps to 4.75%
Inflationary pressures in the New Zealand economy have not peaked yet as the domestic demand is extremely solid. And Cyclone Gabrielle, considered as the worst storm, has created havoc that the price index could propel further. To strengthen the monetary tools in the battle against inflation, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand has hiked its Official Cash Rate (OCR) by 50 bps to 4.75%. In November monetary policy, Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Adrian Orr pushed interest rates by 75 bps.
A bumper rate hike was already expected by the RBNZ amid the fresh release of the helicopter money as New Zealand Prime Minister (PM) Chris Hipkins has promised a cyclone relief package of NZ$300 million ($187.08 million). Meanwhile, the labor market has started demonstrating devastating effects due to the continuation of policy tightening by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand.
In the monetary policy statement, Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Adrian Orr was loud and clear that the economy will see a recession in the period of nine to twelve months. He further added, “The central bank is encouraging savings by increasing deposit rates to avert inflation”. The central bank sees no evidence that inflation targets should be raised.
NZD/USD technical outlook
NZD/USD has been declining for the past few weeks after forming a Double Top chart pattern on a four-hour scale, which conveys a bearish reversal. The Kiwi asset has dropped to near the horizontal support plotted from January 6 low at 0.6190. A slippage below the above-mentioned horizontal support will trigger the downside momentum.
The 20-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 0.6242 is acting as a major barricade for the New Zealand Dollar.
Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) is on the verge of slipping into the bearish range of 20.00-40.00. An occurrence of the same will trigger a downside momentum.
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6218
|Today Daily Change
|0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|0.14
|Today daily open
|0.6209
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6361
|Daily SMA50
|0.6359
|Daily SMA100
|0.617
|Daily SMA200
|0.6186
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6262
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6203
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6391
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6193
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6531
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.619
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6225
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6239
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6187
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6165
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6128
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6247
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6284
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6306
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
