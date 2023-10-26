NZD/USD sets a new low for 2023 of 0.5772 before seeing a soft rebound

- The NZD/USD caught some much-needed lift on Thursday after setting a new eleven-month low.
- NZ's Roy Morgan Consumer Confidence for October improved slightly.
- Markets are turning towards Friday's US PCE Index release to close out the trading week.
The NZD/USD set a fresh low of 0.5772 for 2023, the pair's lowest bid since November of last year. After chalking in a new yearly low, the Kiwi (NZD) caught a much-needed rebound and heads into the Friday Asia market session trading near 0.5820.
US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) figures broadly beat market estimates, printing at 4.9% for the 3rd quarter compared to the previous reading of 2.1%, soundly thumping the market estimates of 4.2%.
Forex Today: Dollar stays cool despite hot US economy
Despite the bumper US data read, the US Dollar (USD) gave up some ground against the NZD after etching in a new high against the Antipodean.
New Zealand Consumer Confidence for October increased slightly, helping to give some minor intraday lift to the Kiwi, with the Roy Morgan sentiment measure coming in at 88.1 compared to September's 86.4.
The broader market now turns towards Friday's US Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index reading for September. The PCE Index, as the Federal Reserve's favored measure of inflation, will be closely watched by traders hoping for signs that the Fed will be pushed into a rate-cut cycle sooner rather than later.
NZD/USD Technical Outlook
With the NZD/USD trading into eleven-month lows, the way below is primed for the Kiwi to face off against swing lows from back in November of 2022, near 0.5740.
Technical resistance is mounting on the NZD/USD with the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) dropping into 0.5925 and the last significant swing high sitting near 0.6050.
On the bullish side, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is testing close to the oversold barrier, indicating there could be buying opportunities from extreme lows, though indicator traders may want to wait for a fast-line bullish crossover on the Moving Average Convergence-Divergence (MCAD) oscillator.
NZD/USD Daily Chart
NZD/USD Technical Levels
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.5822
|Today Daily Change
|0.0020
|Today Daily Change %
|0.34
|Today daily open
|0.5802
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.5921
|Daily SMA50
|0.5924
|Daily SMA100
|0.6041
|Daily SMA200
|0.6141
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.5872
|Previous Daily Low
|0.58
|Previous Weekly High
|0.5931
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.5815
|Previous Monthly High
|0.605
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5847
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.5828
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.5844
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.5777
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.5753
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.5705
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.5849
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.5897
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.5921
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slides toward 1.0550 as Wall Street turns negative
The US Dollar gained momentum late on Friday, following reports that Israel expanded ground operations in Gaza. Stocks turned to the downside while Gold and crude oil prices jumped. EUR/USD retreated toward 1.0550, erasing daily gains.
GBP/USD rebounds to 1.2150 area ahead of the weekend
After spending the majority of the day in a tight range near 1.2100, GBP/USD rose toward 1.2150 in the American trading hours. The positive shift seen in risk sentiment and week-end flows seem to be weighing on the US Dollar and helping the pair edge higher.
Gold stabilizes near $1,980 in choppy day
Gold stabilized near $1,980 after testing $1,990 earlier in the day. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield extended its sideways grind below 4.9% after PCE inflation data came in line with market expectations and made it difficult for XAU/USD to find direction.
NEO price rallies as founder outlines plans to develop Ethereum-compatible sidechain
NEO, an open-source blockchain platform announced the creation of a sidechain that resists Maximum Extractable Value (MEV) attacks and is compatible with Ethereum.
NatWest lowers guidance, as FCA reviews bank conduct
It’s not been a great year for the NatWest Group share price, and it got even worse this morning, the shares plunging to 30-month lows, after the bank lowered its full year guidance on NIM.