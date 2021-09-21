NZD/USD sellers flirt with 0.7000 with eyes on PBOC, Fed

- NZD/USD stays depressed around fresh monthly low after four-day downtrend.
- RBNZ’s Hawksby, downbeat NZ data and mixed sentiment weigh on Kiwi despite softer DXY.
- Evergrande fears fade but China’s return eyed, Fed’s tapering could amplify USD gains.
NZD/USD holds lower ground near 0.7000, at a fresh monthly low following a four-day decline amid early Wednesday morning in Asia.
While comments from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) official initially favored bears the previous day, broad weakness in the Antipodeans ahead of China’s first day of the week’s trading and US Federal Reserve (Fed) meeting continued piling losses on the Kiwi pair. In doing so, the quote ignored the softer US Dollar Index (DXY) and slightly positive market sentiment.
RBNZ Assistant Governor Christian Hawksby backed the central bank’s decision to delay the rate hike during the latest meeting while spotting covid fears. The same joins recently increasing virus numbers outside Auckland to reduce the odds of any such moves during 2021, which in turn kept NZD/USD sellers hopeful.
Also underpinning the quote’s weakness could be the downbeat New Zealand GDT Price Index data, 1.0% from 4.0%. On the same line could be firmer US housing market data, namely Housing Starts and Building Permits for August, which backed hopes of hearing the word taper from the US Fed in Wednesday’s meeting, Thursday for New Zealand.
Alternatively, the DXY softened for the second day after stepping back from a monthly high on Monday. The reason could be spotted from the market’s readiness to accept the fact China will save its biggest real-estate player, either directly or indirectly, from being like a Lehman saga. Evergrande Chairman also sounds optimistic in his latest speech and supported the brighter concerns.
Another risk-on factor was hopes of stimulus, as hinted by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, as well as the US Democratic Party’s push to suspend the debt ceiling.
Above all, the cautious mood ahead of the US Fed meeting kept traders on the wait-and-watch mode, which gave rise to consolidation despite except for the NZD/USD prices.
While portraying the mood, US equities closed mixed while the 10-year Treasury yields rose 1.9 basis points (bps) to 1.328% by the end of Tuesday’s North American session.
Moving on, all eyes on China’s return and Beijing-based traders’ reaction to the Evergrande fears. The PBOC meeting is also up for conveying the latest rate decision, prior 3.85%, increasing the importance of China open.
Read: PBoC September Preview: Will policymakers step in to ease Evergrande fears?
Following that, markets may witness the pre-Fed trading lull but could react to the risk catalysts and second-tier US data. Should the Fed resort to the hawkish expectations, NZD/USD has a further downside gap to fill.
Read: Can the Fed disrupt stock market gains, and why China’s evergrande is causing wobbles elsewhere
Technical analysis
A clear downside break of 200-day EMA, around 0.7020, directs NZD/USD bears towards one-month-old horizontal support near 0.6985.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7006
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0021
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.30%
|Today daily open
|0.7027
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7064
|Daily SMA50
|0.701
|Daily SMA100
|0.7073
|Daily SMA200
|0.7117
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7046
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7005
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7151
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7025
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7089
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6805
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7021
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7031
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7006
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6985
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6964
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7047
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7067
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7088
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bulls move in and eye 1.1750/60 targets
EUR/USD bears are seeking a downside daily extension deeper into monthly support. EUR/USD bulls are stepping in which opens the risk of a meanwhile bullish correction. From a longer-term perspective, the price is pressured within monthly low territories.
GBP/USD: Pressure mounts ahead of central banks’ announcements
The Fed and the BoE will make announcements this week. UK public inflation expectations are up for this year and the upcoming ones. GBP/USD is technically bearish in the near term, poised to retest August monthly low.
Gold: NY correction could lead to a run on $1,790
The price of gold continued to rise until the late morning of the US session. XAU/USD was capped at a high of $1,781.83 and drifted back in a correction of the bullish impulse to trade near $1,775 by the closing bell on Wall Street.
Shiba Inu bulls can't hold SHIB from dropping to $0.000006
Shiba Inu price has fallen -28% over the past four trading sessions. Bears remain in control as bulls fail to complete a breakout above $0.000008. Bulls must hold $0.000007 to prevent a drop towards $0.000006.
Fed Preview: Three ways in which Powell could down the dollar, and none is the dot-plot
No taper now, but when? That is the main question for the Fed in its all-important September meeting. The bank buys $120B worth of bonds every month and it is set to reduce the pace at some point – the first step toward raising interest rates.