PBoC September Preview: Will policymakers step in to ease Evergrande fears?

- People’s Bank of China (PBoC) will announce monetary policy decisions on September 22.
- Financial markets remain restless amid ongoing Evergrande crisis.
- PBoC could lower RRR further to support economy.
The People’s Bank of China (PBoC) will announce its monetary policy decision on Wednesday, September 22, at 0130 GMT. With the Chinese economy showing signs of a slowdown and the Evergrande financial crisis weighing heavily on global risk sentiment, investors hope for policymakers to step in and address those issues.
Chinese economy on the back foot
Earlier in the month, the data from China showed that the economic activity in the manufacturing sector contracted for the first time since May 2020, with the Caixin PMI dropping to 49.2 in August. Similarly, the Caixin Services PMI fell to its lowest level in 17 months at 46.7 in the same period.
Additionally, the National Bureau of Statistics of China reported that Retail Sales in August rose by 2.5% on a yearly basis, missing the market expectation for an increase of 7% by a wide margin.
On top of disappointing macroeconomic data releases, fears over Evergrande Group, China's second-biggest property developer, defaulting reminded investors of a potential global market crisis. According to Reuters, Evergrande is facing over $300 billion in liabilities and has an $83.5 million interest rate payment on its March 2-22 bonds and a $42.5 million payment on September 29 on its March 2024 notes. In case the real-estate giant fails to settle the interest within 30 days of the scheduled payment dates, both bonds will default.
Experts are concerned about the Evergrande crisis spilling over to financial institutions, triggering a domino effect and creating global systemic risks. Reflecting this sentiment, safe-haven flows dominated the financial markets at the start of the week. The S&P 500 Index lost more than 2% on Monday and the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield fell nearly 5%.
Eyes on PBoC
Back in August, the PBoC urged Evergrande to reduce its debt risks and several media outlets reported that regulators approved a proposal to renegotiate payment deadlines. Although Fitch Ratings said in a recently published report that the overall negative impact on China's banking sector would be manageable in case Evergrande were to default, the PBoC could take action to relieve some of the pressure.
Another 50 bps reduction to the PBoC's reserve requirement ratio (RRR), which was expected to come before the end of the year following July's unexpected 50 bps cut, to ramp up the liquidity could be in the books at this week's policy meeting.
While speaking at a news conference on September 7, Pan Gongsheng, vice governor at the PBoC, reiterated that China will not resort to "flood-like" stimulus. However, the case for a pre-emptive rate cut to counter a potential slowdown in corporate investments has strengthened and the PBoC could opt out to adopt a dovish tone.
If the PBoC manages to convince investors that they will do what it takes to not let the Evergrande crisis turn into a global turmoil, risk flows are likely to return to markets. In the meantime, the US Federal Reserve could see this development as a reason to take a step back and assess the global economic situation before starting to reduce its asset purchases, possibly triggering a rally in Wall Street's main indexes.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD under pressure as risk aversion leads the way
EUR/USD is consolidating early losses, bouncing just modestly from around the 1.1700 figure. The safe-haven dollar is in demand as the crisis around China's Evergrande deepens and a global slowdown is feared. Tensions toward the Fed decision and also Germany's elections are taking their toll too.
GBP/USD tumbles under 1.37, succumbing to dollar strength
GBP/USD is trading under 1.37, suffering from robust dollar demand. The financial woes of China's Evergrande threaten a drop in global demand. Soaring energy prices are also weighing on sentiment. The Fed and the BOE are eyed later this week.
Gold: A lower low hints at another leg south
Market participants rushed into the dollar amid concerns about global growth. Gold prices recovered from a fresh September low, but bears retain control. XAU/USD could shrug off the bearish stance in the near term once above 1,769.10.
Four reasons why XRP price will crash to $0.65
XRP price set up a swing high on August 15 and breached this local top to create a new one on September 6. However, the second attempt failed as the market experienced massive selling pressure the next day.
Gamestop: The game just got upped with 500 new employees
GameStop announced 500 new employees for its customer care centre. Is this part of the new plan to do a Chewy? Nasdaq: GME stock has slid back as meme traders move on.