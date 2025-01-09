1-3 WEEKS VIEW: “Our update from two days ago (07 Jan, spot at 0.8640) still stands. As indicated, NZD ‘has probably entered a consolidation phase, and it is likely to trade in a 0.5590/0.5705 range for now.’ NZD tested the lower end of our expected range yesterday, reaching a low of 0.5591. There has been a tentative buildup in downward momentum, and the risk for NZD is beginning to shift to the downside. However, to decline in a sustained manner, NZD must break clearly below 0.5570. The probability of a clear break below 0.5570 will increase in the next few days, as long as 0.5660 is not breached.”

24-HOUR VIEW: “We pointed out yesterday that ‘the current price movements appear to be part of a range trading phase, expected to be between 0.5615 and 0.5665.’ Our view was incorrect, as NZD dropped to a low of 0.5591, closing on a soft note at 0.5608 (-0.49%). The increase in downward momentum suggests that NZD is likely to continue to weaken today. Given the oversold conditions, any decline is unlikely to break the support at 0.5570. Resistance is at 0.5620, followed by 0.5635.”

New Zealand Dollar (NZD) is likely to continue to weaken against the US Dollar (USD); oversold conditions suggest any decline is unlikely to break below 0.5570. In the longer run, risk for NZD is beginning to shift to the downside, but it must break clearly below 0.5570, UOB Group’s FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Lee Sue Ann note.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.