NZD/USD rises to 10-day MA, tracks New Zealand 10-year yield

- NZD/USD's recovery from one-month lows is gathering traction.
- NZ's 10-year bond yield is flashing green and could rise further on trade optimism.
- Kiwi has been closely following NZ's bond yield since the beginning of the month.
NZD/USD is extending a recovery from one-month lows reached Wednesday, as New Zealand's 10-year bond yield is flashing green.
The currency pair is currently trading near the 10-day average at 0.6636, having hit a low of 0.6584 on Wednesday. That was the lowest level since Dec. 19.
The recovery from four-week lows could be associated with the two basis point rise in New Zealand's 10-year yield. The benchmark yield bottomed out at 1.48% on Jan. 12, signaling an end of the pullback from the Jan. 3 high of 1.68% and is currently trading at 1.52%.
Interestingly, the Kiwi dollar also faced selling pressure in the first two weeks of this month, falling from 0.6750 to levels below 0.6 and is now showing signs of life.
Looking forward, the benchmark bond yield could rise further due to optimism on the trade front. The US and China on Wednesday signed the much-anticipated phase-one trade deal. Further, the two nations have begun discussions on a phase two deal, Vice President Pence informed markets.
The NZD/USD pair, therefore, could rise above the 10-day average during the day ahead. However, if stocks come under pressure, NZD/USD will likely trim gains.
That possibility cannot be ruled out, as Yuan, equities and other markets have been pricing in a potential deal since November and could witness sell-the-fact trade now that the deal has been signed.
Technical levels
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6633
|Today Daily Change
|0.0020
|Today Daily Change %
|0.30
|Today daily open
|0.6613
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6655
|Daily SMA50
|0.6543
|Daily SMA100
|0.6442
|Daily SMA200
|0.6516
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6622
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6584
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6681
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6599
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6756
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6424
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6607
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6598
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6591
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6568
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6553
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6629
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6644
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6667
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
