- Manufacturing activity weakened for the eighth month, weighing on the US Dollar.
- Investors expect a July rate hike by the Fed despite weak data, while chances of a November hike decline.
- The New Zealand Dollar (NZD) is expected to take cues from the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) upcoming monetary policy decision, with expectations of a 25 bps rate increase to 4.35%.
NZD/USD advances as the third quarter, the second half of the year begins, due to worse-than-expected data in the United States (US) reignited recession fears, as business activity slows down. That, alongside a deep inversion of the US 10s-2s yield curve, signs traders are bracing for a recession amidst a cycle of central banks increasing borrowing costs to curb inflation. The NZD/USD is trading at 0.6156 after hitting a daily low of 0.6115.
Worse-than-expected US data reignited recession worries, supports the NZD/USD; yield curve inversion raises concerns
The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) in the US revealed that manufacturing activity weakened further in June, to 46.0 below May’s 46.9, missing estimates of 47. According to the report, it’s the eighth straight month of losses. The data showed that prices paid in the manufacturing front are deflating, contrarily to services, which remained higher due to stronger wage growth from a tight labor market.
Despite weaker-than-expected data, investors see the US Federal Reserve (Fed) raising rates in July, as the CME FedWatch Tool odds for a 25 bps lift stood at around 87%. However, chances for November slipped to 33% after the data.
NZD/USD traders should be aware that recent data pushed aside woes for a recession, but last Friday’s US inflation report tempered speculations the Fed will hike twice toward the end of the year. That weighed on the greenback, which according to the US Dollar Index (DXY), stays firm at 102.979, even though yields continued to drop.
The US yield curve inverted the most since March of 2023, at -1.078%, as the US 2-year yield 4.923%, while the 10-year yields 3.843%, a sign that market players expect further Fed tightening would decelerate the economy, and it might tip it into a recession.
Meanwhile, the New Zealand economic agenda was light, with no data reported. However, the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) is expected to get cues from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) monetary policy decision. On Tuesday, the RBA is expected to raise rates by 25 bps to 4.35%, though odds are 50%, according to a Reuters poll, with 16 of 31 economists expecting the increase, while the rest foresee a pause.
Upcoming events
During the week, the New Zealand agenda will feature the NZIER Business Confidence. ISM and S&P Global PMIs would be revealed on the US front, alongside Fed speakers, Factory Orders, May’s FOMC minutes, and crucial labor market data.
NZD/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook
The NZD/USD daily chart shows investors tested the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 0.6164 but failed to stay above, suggesting that sellers remain in charge. Furthermore, NZD buyers could not break a two-week-old downslope resistance trendline, an additional sign that the NZD/USD would stay exposed to sellers. In that outcome, the NZD/USD first support would be the 20-day EMA 0.6144, followed by the 0.6100 mark, before testing the June 30 daily low of 0.6059. On the flip side, if NZD/USD buyers reclaim the 50-day EMA, that will expose key resistance levels, like the 100-day EMA at 0.6187, the 0.6200 figure, and the 200-day EMA at 0.6222.
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6155
|Today Daily Change
|0.0044
|Today Daily Change %
|0.72
|Today daily open
|0.6111
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.614
|Daily SMA50
|0.6167
|Daily SMA100
|0.6195
|Daily SMA200
|0.6162
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6143
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6059
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6202
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.605
|Previous Monthly High
|0.625
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.599
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6111
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6091
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6066
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.602
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.5982
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.615
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6188
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6234
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
