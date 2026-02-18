NZD/USD returns above 0.6000 as post-RNBZ weakness eases 

The New Zealand Dollar (NZD) is trimming previous losses against the US Dollar (USD) on Wednesday, returning to levels above 0.6000 at the moment of writing, after bouncing from 0.5989 lows earlier on the day. The pair, however, remains about 0.6% down on the day, weighed by a “dovish hold” by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) earlier on the day.

The RBNZ left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 2.25%, as widely expected, but the dovish monetary policy stance delivered by the bank’s new governor, Anna Brennan, took investors by surprise and sent the Kiwi tumbling during Wednesday’s Asian and early European sessions.

Brennan observed that inflation is coming down to the RBNZ’s 1% to 3% tarrget range and that if the economy evolves as expected, “monetary policy will remain accommodative for some time”. These comments disappointed investors who were hoping for a hawkish pivot.

In the US, all eyes are on the release of the minutes of the latest Federal Reserve meeting, due later on Wednesday. The bank left rates unchanged at its January 27-28 meeting and hinted at a steady monetary policy in the coming months. Markets are likely to analyze the minutes under a different perspective, following a string of downbeat US labour releases seen last week.