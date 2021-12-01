NZD/USD retreats to 0.6840 after reaching fresh six-day high

- US dollar holds negative tone after economic data.
- Improvement in market sentiment supports the kiwi.
- NZD/USD holds far from the one-year low it hit on Tuesday.
The NZD/USD printed a fresh six-day high during the American session at 0.6867 and then pulled back as the US dollar attempted a bounce during Powell’s testimony. The pair dropped to 0.6840. It is modestly higher for the day, which could be seen as positive considering it bottomed on Tuesday, at 0.6772, the lowest in a year.
US data, Powell, USD
The greenback remained mostly unaffected by economic data and more recently rose marginally, during Fed Chair Powell comments. He reiterated the need to move on from the word “transitory” and warned that the risk of higher inflation has move up.
US yields are rising moderately on Wednesday offering only a small support to the dollar across the board. The 10-year stands at 1.48%. In Wall Street, stocks are rising sharply. The Dow Jones gains 1.45% and the Nasdaq by 1.75%.
The ADP report showed private payroll rose by 534K in November, in line with expectations. The ISM Manufacturing Index showed an acceleration in November from 60.8 to 61.1, also near market consensus. Later, the Fed will release the Beige Book and on Friday will be the turn of the NFP report.
Still bearish but…
The primary trend in NZD/USD is bearish. The area around 0.6770 is a key support: horizontal levels and the convergence of the 100 and 200-week moving average. If it remains above, the kiwi could stage a rebound. A weekly close below, should point to more losses over the medium term.
In the very short-term, a firm break above 0.6860 would be a positive development for the kiwi while under 0.6830, the intraday bias would change from positive/neutral to negative.
Technical levels
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6858
|Today Daily Change
|0.0034
|Today Daily Change %
|0.50
|Today daily open
|0.6824
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6998
|Daily SMA50
|0.7027
|Daily SMA100
|0.7019
|Daily SMA200
|0.7079
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6857
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6773
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7014
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6804
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7199
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6773
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6825
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6805
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6779
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6734
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6694
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6863
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6902
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6948
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
