NZD/USD retreats to 0.6650 area ahead of US ADP employment data

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • US Dollar Index sticks to modest daily gains above 97.10.
  • US ADP Employment Change is expected to come in at +160K in December. 
  • Markets wait for US President Trump to deliver a statement on conflict with Iran.

The NZD/USD pair reversed its direction after rebounding to 0.6670 during the Asian session and erased almost all of its daily gains. As of writing, the pair was down 0.09% on the day at 0.6645.

USD reacts to fluctuations in Treasury bond yields

Reports of Iran launching missile attacks on the US military bases in Iraq caused the US Treasury bond yields to fall sharply earlier in the day and weighed on the greenback to help the pair push higher. With the concerns over further escalation of the conflict easing amid news suggesting that there were no casualties, the USD started to gather strength on the back of recovering T-bond yields.

As of writing, the US Dollar Index was up 0.18% on a daily basis at 97.15. In the early trading hours of the American session, the ADP will release its private-sector employment report, which is expected to show an increase of 160,000 in December. A higher-than-expected reading could help the USD continue to gather strength and drag the pair lower in the second half of the day.

In the meantime, markets will be paying close attention to US President Trump's statement on the latest developments.

The only macroeconomic data release from New Zealand on Wednesday will be the ANZ Commodity Price Index

Technical levels to watch for

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6643
Today Daily Change 0.0004
Today Daily Change % 0.06
Today daily open 0.6639
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6644
Daily SMA50 0.6515
Daily SMA100 0.6428
Daily SMA200 0.652
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.668
Previous Daily Low 0.6624
Previous Weekly High 0.6756
Previous Weekly Low 0.6643
Previous Monthly High 0.6756
Previous Monthly Low 0.6424
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6645
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6659
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6615
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6592
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6559
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6671
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6704
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6727

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

