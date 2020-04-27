NZD/USD retreats from weekly tops, steadies around mid-0.60s

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • Risk-on atmosphere helps kiwi find demand on Monday.
  • US Dollar Index starts consolidating last week's gains. 
  • Dallas Fed Manufacturing Index drops to record low in April.

The positive market mood at the start of the week helped the risk-sensitive NZD find demand and helped the NZD/USD pair advance to its highest level in a week at 0.6076.

However, ahead of this week's key macroeconomic data releases and central bank announcements, the trading action turned subdued and the pair was has gone into a consolidation phase near 0.6050, where it was up 0.6% on a daily basis.

USD struggles to find demand on Monday

Renewed hopes of major economies inching closer to reopening amid some apparent signs of a slowdown in the pace of coronavirus contagions provided a boost to the market sentiment at the start of the week. Major Asian and European equity markets closed the day with strong gains and Wall Street's main indexes opened higher. Mirroring the risk-on atmosphere, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield rose sharply and now looks to end the day more than 9% higher. 

Meanwhile, the only data from the US showed that the Dallas Fed Manufacturing Index slumped to a fresh all-time low of -73.7 in April from -70 in March but was largely ignored by the market participants. Nevertheless, the US Dollar Index retraced a portion of last week's gains and dropped to the 100 area to allow the pair to cling to its daily gains.

On Tuesday, Trade Balance data from the US and New Zealand will be looked upon for fresh impetus but the pair is likely to stay confined in a range ahead of the FOMC's policy announcements on Wednesday.

Technical levels to watch for

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6059
Today Daily Change 0.0042
Today Daily Change % 0.70
Today daily open 0.6017
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.5993
Daily SMA50 0.6087
Daily SMA100 0.6333
Daily SMA200 0.637
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6022
Previous Daily Low 0.5975
Previous Weekly High 0.6092
Previous Weekly Low 0.5911
Previous Monthly High 0.645
Previous Monthly Low 0.547
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6004
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.5993
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.5987
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.5958
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.594
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6034
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6052
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6082

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD trims daily gains nears 1.0800

EUR/USD trims daily gains nears 1.0800

The greenback is firmer against its European rivals, with investors focused on economic re-openings. Critical events later this week likely to keep majors within familiar levels.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD consolidates gains as PM Johnson returns

GBP/USD consolidates gains as PM Johnson returns

GBP/USD has risen to above 1.24, off the peal but higher on the day. UK PM Johnson returns to work and may announce an easing of some of the lockdown measures as COVID-19 cases are on the decline. 

GBP/USD News

Cryptocurrencies: No hint of who is going to break first

Cryptocurrencies: No hint of who is going to break first

Market sentiment improves by 40% but remains in a fear zone. Ether and Bitcoin continue the fight for dominance in the cryptocurrency segment. Bitcoin halving and the migration of the Ethereum network to version 2.0 will set off a revolution in the crypto mining industry.

Read more

WTI drops below $13 on storage concerns

WTI drops below $13 on storage concerns

After posting strong recovery gains in the second half of the previous week, crude oil prices started the new week on the back foot amid concerns over global oil storage capacity reaching its limits.

Oil News

Gold continues to trade in narrow range near $1,720

Gold continues to trade in narrow range near $1,720

The XAU/USD pair gained 2.73% last week and registered its highest weekly close since September of 2012 at $1,729. With the market sentiment turning positive on Monday, the precious metal struggled to preserve its strength and the pair staged a technical correction. 

Gold News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures