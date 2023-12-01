NZD/USD retraces intraday gains amid improved Kiwi Consumer Confidence

- NZD/USD experiences pressure despite upbeat data from New Zealand.
- Kiwi Consumer Confidence improved to 91.9 in November from 88.1 prior.
- RBNZ Deputy Governor Christian Hawkesby said on Friday, “High and sticky core inflation leaves little room for error.”
- China's Caixin Manufacturing PMI rose to 50.7 and defied the anticipated decline to 49.8.
NZD/USD trims its intraday gains, still trading higher near 0.6160 during the Asian session on Friday. The NZD/USD pair received upward support as the US Dollar (USD) drifted lower on the back of subdued US bond yields. Additionally, New Zealand’s Roy Morgan Consumer Confidence released for November by the ANZ, showed that consumer confidence improved to 91.9 from 88.1 prior. The improved data could have supported the Kiwi pair’s strength.
Furthermore, the little hawkish remarks, from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) Deputy Governor Christian Hawkesby, could provide support for the New Zealand Dollar (NZD). Hawkesby said on Friday, “High and sticky core inflation leaves little room for error.” Deputy Governor Hawkesby also concerned that certain measures of inflation expectations have shown an increase. New Zealand could benefit from a period of restrained spending. The majority of borrowers are currently able to manage their debt at the current interest rate levels.
In November, China's Caixin Manufacturing PMI surpassed expectations, rising to 50.7 and defying the anticipated decline to 49.8 from the previous reading of 49.5. This unexpected positive turn in the data has the potential to offer support and strengthen the Kiwi Dollar, considering the economic dynamics between China and New Zealand.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) faces a challenge as the US Bond yields react subdued, countering recent gains. The mixed US data might have helped the Greenback to gain ground. The US Core Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index (PCE) displayed a MoM easing to 3.5% in October, down from the previous reading of 3.7%. In the labor market, Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending November 24 totaled 218K, slightly below the expected 220K. These indicators provide insights into inflation trends and the labor market's health, influencing economic assessments and potential policy decisions.
The upcoming release of the US ISM Manufacturing PMI for November and the speech by US Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell on Friday are events that can significantly influence market dynamics. Investors will be keenly observing these developments as they can play a pivotal role in shaping the trajectory of the US Dollar. Powell's remarks, in particular, may provide insights into the Fed's stance on monetary policy and its outlook on the economic landscape.
NZD/USD: Additional levels to watch
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6154
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06
|Today daily open
|0.6158
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6013
|Daily SMA50
|0.595
|Daily SMA100
|0.5988
|Daily SMA200
|0.6089
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6183
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6121
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6092
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.5978
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6208
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5788
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6159
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6145
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6125
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6092
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6063
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6187
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6216
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6249
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers around 1.0900 amid falling inflation, focus on ECB’s Lagarde’s speech
The EUR/USD pair hovers around the 1.0900 psychological mark after retracing from the multi-month high of 1.1017 during the early Asian trading hours on Friday. Falling inflation and a stagnant economy in the Eurozone fuel hopes that interest rates could soon be cut.
GBP/USD trades higher around 1.2650 on hawkish BoE, weaker US Dollar
GBP/USD recovers its recent losses registered in the previous session, trading higher around 1.2650 during the Asian session on Friday. The pair strengthened on weaker US Dollar amid downbeat US Treasury yields.
Gold: Will Powell help XAU/USD close the week above $2,050?
Gold is back in the green early Friday, snapping a corrective decline from six-month highs of $2,052 seen Thursday. The renewed weakness in the United States Dollar and the US Treasury bond yields is boding well for XAU/USD price.
Bitcoin less than 21,000 blocks away from fourth halving, financial advisors await Spot ETF approval
Bitcoin is inching closer to the anticipated fourth halving event, scheduled for April 17, 2024, tentatively. BTC price is likely to rally to its $40,000 target; analysts consider this level a “magnet” for Bitcoin.
ISM Manufacturing PMI Preview: US Dollar set to decline on further signs of slowdown Premium
For a change, Nonfarm Payrolls is released on the second Friday of the month, but the first day of December does feature a leading indicator – a snapshot of the industrial sector, the ISM Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index.