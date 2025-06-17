NZD/USD remains steady near 0.6050 following Food Price Index data

- NZD/USD holds ground after the release of food inflation data in New Zealand.
- New Zealand’s Food Price Index rose 4.4% YoY in May, from April’s 3.7% increase, marking highest level since December 2023.
- The NZD received support from improved risk sentiment after Iran reportedly asked for an immediate ceasefire.
NZD/USD extends its gains for the second successive session, trading around 0.6060 during the Asian hours on Tuesday. However, the pair moved little after the Food Price Index data was released by Statistics New Zealand.
The annual food inflation in New Zealand climbed to 4.4% in May, from April’s 3.7% rise. The inflation has reached its highest level since December 2023, which further pressures household budgets. Meanwhile, the monthly food prices rose to 0.5%, from a 0.8% increase in April. The persistent food inflation could influence the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s (RBNZ) policy outlook.
The risk-sensitive New Zealand Dollar (NZD) gained ground as investors scaled back risk-off positions due to the possibility diminution of the Israel-Iran conflict. The shift in sentiment emerged after Iran reportedly asked many countries, including Oman, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia, to urge US President Donald Trump to use his influence on Israel for an immediate ceasefire, per Reuters.
Traders are closely watching for updates from the United States (US) following the recent posts from President Donald Trump. On Monday, Trump called for the evacuation of Tehran, hours after urging the country's leaders to accept a deal to limit its nuclear program, as Israel hinted that attacks would continue, per Bloomberg.
Trump posted in a social media post, “Iran should have signed the ‘deal’ I told them to sign.” “What a shame, and a waste of human life. Simply stated, IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON. I said it over and over again! Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran.”
New Zealand Dollar FAQs
The New Zealand Dollar (NZD), also known as the Kiwi, is a well-known traded currency among investors. Its value is broadly determined by the health of the New Zealand economy and the country’s central bank policy. Still, there are some unique particularities that also can make NZD move. The performance of the Chinese economy tends to move the Kiwi because China is New Zealand’s biggest trading partner. Bad news for the Chinese economy likely means less New Zealand exports to the country, hitting the economy and thus its currency. Another factor moving NZD is dairy prices as the dairy industry is New Zealand’s main export. High dairy prices boost export income, contributing positively to the economy and thus to the NZD.
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) aims to achieve and maintain an inflation rate between 1% and 3% over the medium term, with a focus to keep it near the 2% mid-point. To this end, the bank sets an appropriate level of interest rates. When inflation is too high, the RBNZ will increase interest rates to cool the economy, but the move will also make bond yields higher, increasing investors’ appeal to invest in the country and thus boosting NZD. On the contrary, lower interest rates tend to weaken NZD. The so-called rate differential, or how rates in New Zealand are or are expected to be compared to the ones set by the US Federal Reserve, can also play a key role in moving the NZD/USD pair.
Macroeconomic data releases in New Zealand are key to assess the state of the economy and can impact the New Zealand Dollar’s (NZD) valuation. A strong economy, based on high economic growth, low unemployment and high confidence is good for NZD. High economic growth attracts foreign investment and may encourage the Reserve Bank of New Zealand to increase interest rates, if this economic strength comes together with elevated inflation. Conversely, if economic data is weak, NZD is likely to depreciate.
The New Zealand Dollar (NZD) tends to strengthen during risk-on periods, or when investors perceive that broader market risks are low and are optimistic about growth. This tends to lead to a more favorable outlook for commodities and so-called ‘commodity currencies’ such as the Kiwi. Conversely, NZD tends to weaken at times of market turbulence or economic uncertainty as investors tend to sell higher-risk assets and flee to the more-stable safe havens.
