NZD/USD remains steady around 0.7000 as USD weakness limits downside

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • NZD/USD is moving sideways around 0.7000 on Friday.
  • US Dollar Index pushes lower toward 92.80 ahead of American session.
  • UoM Consumer Sentiment Index data from US will be looked upon for fresh impetus.

After losing more than 40 pips on Thursday, the NZD/USD pair seems to have gone into a consolidation phase on Friday and was last seen rising 0.12% on the day at 0.7007.

Falling US T-bond yields weigh on DXY

The renewed USD weakness ahead of the American session seems to be helping NZD/USD stay in the positive territory. Pressured by a more-than-1% decline witnessed in the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield, the US Dollar ındex is losing 0.18% on a daily basis at 92.82.

Earlier in the day, the data from New Zealand showed that the Business NZ PMI improved to 62.6 in July from 60.7 in June. This reading came in better than the market expectation of 56.6 but failed to trigger a noticeable market reaction.

The University of Michigan's preliminary Consumer Sentiment Index data for August will be the last data of the week featured in the US economic docket. Investors expect the index to stay unchanged at 81.2 following July's modest decline. Although an upbeat reading could help the USD gather strength ahead of the weekend, NZD/USD is unlikely to make a sharp move in either direction amid thin trading conditions.

US Michigan Consumer Sentiment August Preview: Payrolls, inflation and the pandemic.

Technical levels to watch for

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7008
Today Daily Change 0.0007
Today Daily Change % 0.10
Today daily open 0.7001
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.699
Daily SMA50 0.7027
Daily SMA100 0.7096
Daily SMA200 0.7109
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7049
Previous Daily Low 0.6995
Previous Weekly High 0.7089
Previous Weekly Low 0.6952
Previous Monthly High 0.7106
Previous Monthly Low 0.6881
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7016
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7028
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6981
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6961
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6927
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7035
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7069
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7089

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

How do emotions affect trade?

Follow up our daily analysts' guidance emphasizing the emotional side of trading. Subscribe Today!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD picks up some momentum, advances above 1.1750

EUR/USD picks up some momentum, advances above 1.1750

The EUR/USD pair is up as demand for the dollar gave up, with the pair nearing a weekly high of 1.1768. Volatility is subdued as investors await the preliminary estimate of the August Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD still battling to extend gains beyond 1.3800

GBP/USD still battling to extend gains beyond 1.3800

The receding dollar’s demand helps GBP/USD to advance toward the 1.3820 region, although its bullish potential remains limited. The UK economy has shown solid signs of progress in Q2.

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD stays poised to extend recovery

XAU/USD stays poised to extend recovery

Following Wednesday's decisive rebound, the XAU/USD pair fluctuated in a tight range before closing flat a little above $1,750 on Thursday.

Gold News

Litecoin price escapes selling pressure, LTC aims for $190

Litecoin price escapes selling pressure, LTC aims for $190

A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Litecoin price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where LTC could be heading next after breaking crucial resistance.

Read more

US Consumer Sentiment Preview: Payrolls, inflation and the pandemic

US Consumer Sentiment Preview: Payrolls, inflation and the pandemic

The outlook of US consumers should be little changed in August as jobs and inflation compete with Covid cases for the attention of vacationing Americans. Consumer Sentiment from the University of Michigan is forecast to be 81.2 this month, as it was in July.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures