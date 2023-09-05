NZD/USD remains on the defensive near 0.5890, eyes on US ISM Services PMI

The NZD/USD pair remains on the defensive below the 0.5900 mark during the early Asian trading hours on Wednesday. The pair currently trades around 0.5885, gaining 0.04% on the day. The downbeat Chinese economic data weigh on the market sentiment , which lifts the US Dollar Index (DXY) to a nearly nine-month high. The US Department of Commerce reported on Tuesday that US Factory Orders for July marked the lowest since mid-2020. The figure came in at -2.1% MoM from 2.3% in the previous month and below the market consensus of -0.1%. The highly anticipated data last week showed that the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) for August came in at 187K, beating the expectations of 170K and 157K in the previous reading. While, The Unemployment Rate dropped significantly to 3.8%, compared to the market consensus of 3.5% and 3.5% prior. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, the possibility of an interest rate hold at the September meeting remains at 93%, which might cap the upside in the USD. However, the hawkish remark by officials lifted the greenback broadly. That said, Federal Reserve (Fed) Governor Christopher Waller said the Fed has more room to raise more interest rates. He added that the data will determine if the Fed needs to raise rates again and whether the Fed is done raising rates. On the Kiwi front, the ANZ Commodity Price for August dropped to 2.9% from a 2.6% decline in July. Earlier this week, the New Zealand Terms of Trade Index improved to 0.4% in the second quarter, compared to a decline of 1.5% in the previous reading and an expected drop of 1.3%. Furthermore, the weaker-than-expected Chinese Services PMI data weigh on the risk sentiment and exert pressure on the China-proxy New Zealand Dollar (NZD). China's services activity in August grew at the slowest pace in eight months. Caixin reported on Tuesday that the Chinese Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 51.8 in August from 54.1 in July. Moving on, market players will closely watch the US ISM Servies PMI for August due later on Wednesday. The figure is expected to ease to 52.6 in August from 52.7 in the previous month. Traders will take cues from the data and find trading opportunities around the NZD/USD pair .

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.