NZD/USD remains heavy at 2021 low near 0.6850 on breaking key support

- NZD/USD takes offers around the lowest since November 2020.
- Downside break of yearly support line, covid woes in New Zealand favor bears.
- Broad USD run-up exerts additional downside pressure on the pair.
- Qualitative catalysts gain more attention, US data also important.
NZD/USD licks its wounds around 0.6865, the yearly low, after declining 0.46% so far during early Thursday. The kiwi pair’s slump could be linked to the technical break of the yearly support line, as well as the broad risk-off mood.
While extending the previous three-day fall, the NZD/USD broke a downward sloping trend line from late 2020, around 0.6860, and dropped to the lowest level in nine months. It should, however, be noted that oversold RSI conditions seem to challenge the pair bears of late.
On the fundamental side, New Zealand reports 11 new covid cases versus the first one marked on Tuesday. The Pacific nation is locked down since then and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern recently said that the countries medical authorities seem to have found the initial case from Sydney and begun testing all the people at facilities.
Elsewhere, Virus infections in Australia jump to a fresh high since August 2020 and push New South Wales (NSW) to extend the local lockdowns to late August. Furthermore, Reuters said, “The United States leads the world in reported COVID-19 cases and deaths. Daily U.S. cases soared from fewer than 10,000 in early July to more than 150,000 in August as the Delta variant took hold.”
It should be observed that the Fed policymakers’ dissatisfaction from the latest recovery in the job figures, per the FOMC minutes, join hints of tapering to underpin the safe-haven demand of the US dollar.
Amid these plays, the US stock futures and Treasury yields remain mildly offered while Asian equities follow the overall bearish impulse.
Given the lack of major data/events, except for weekly US jobless figures and second-tier activity survey data for August, virus headlines will be important to follow for fresh direction.
Technical analysis
A clear downside break of 0.6860, comprising a downward sloping trend line from December 2020 and a 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of August 2020 to February 2021 upside, becomes necessary for the pair bears to aim for mid-November 2020 bottom of 0.6810 and September 2020 peak close to 0.6800.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6853
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0032
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.46%
|Today daily open
|0.6885
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6992
|Daily SMA50
|0.7008
|Daily SMA100
|0.7095
|Daily SMA200
|0.7112
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6952
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6864
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7063
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6969
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7106
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6881
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6897
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6918
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6849
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6812
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.676
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6937
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6989
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7026
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD refreshes nine-month low below 1.1700 as DXY challenges yearly top
EUR/USD remains pressured around 2021 low, ignores previous day’s Doji signal. Risk-off mood puts a safe-haven bid under the US dollar, virus woes, FOMC minutes are to blame the most. Second-tier US data to decorate calendar, risk catalysts are the key to follow for fresh impulse.
GBP/USD: Failures to cross 200-DMA recall bears
GBP/USD takes offers around 1.3750, down 0.06% to refresh intraday low, during Thursday’s Asian session. In doing so, the cable pair justifies the pullback from 200-DMA amid the downbeat Momentum line. However, a clear break of 23.6% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo) of June–July declines, around 1.3730, becomes necessary for the pair sellers to amplify the dominance.
EUR/USD refreshes nine-month low below 1.1700 as DXY challenges yearly top
EUR/USD remains pressured around 2021 low, ignores previous day’s Doji signal. Risk-off mood puts a safe-haven bid under the US dollar, virus woes, FOMC minutes are to blame the most. Second-tier US data to decorate calendar, risk catalysts are the key to follow for fresh impulse.
Solana Price Prediction: SOL might hit $100 after a brief retracement
Solana price saw a sudden outburst of buying pressure on August 14, which originated a massive and explosive rally. This upswing pushed SOL to a new all-time high. Solana price flashed a sell signal on August 13 and set up a red daily candlestick the next day.
Fed July Minutes: Tapering is a rate hike
Minutes of July 27-28 FOMC advance taper discussion. Credit market response shows caution, yields stable. Equities fall hard on rate fears, dollar gains on safety. July Retail Sales and Aug Consumer Sentiment may delay implementation.