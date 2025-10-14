NZD/USD refreshes six-month low near 0.5700 despite receding US-China trade tensions

The NZD/USD pair posts a fresh six-month low near 0.5700 during the late Asian trading session on Tuesday. The Kiwi pair faces selling pressure, even as trade tensions between the United States (US) and China have receded, and both President Donald Trump and leader XI Jinping are on track to meet late in October in South Korea.

New Zealand Dollar Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of New Zealand Dollar (NZD) against listed major currencies today. New Zealand Dollar was the weakest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.11% -0.04% -0.21% 0.05% 0.59% 0.42% -0.11% EUR 0.11% 0.06% -0.11% 0.15% 0.74% 0.53% 0.00% GBP 0.04% -0.06% -0.16% 0.10% 0.67% 0.50% -0.06% JPY 0.21% 0.11% 0.16% 0.25% 0.78% 0.59% 0.05% CAD -0.05% -0.15% -0.10% -0.25% 0.58% 0.37% -0.16% AUD -0.59% -0.74% -0.67% -0.78% -0.58% -0.21% -0.74% NZD -0.42% -0.53% -0.50% -0.59% -0.37% 0.21% -0.53% CHF 0.11% -0.00% 0.06% -0.05% 0.16% 0.74% 0.53% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the New Zealand Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent NZD (base)/USD (quote).

The scenario of receding trade tensions between the US and China is favorable for the New Zealand Dollar (NZD), given that the New Zealand (NZ) economy relies heavily on its exports to Beijing.

The major downside factor for the Kiwi dollar is growing acceptance among market participants that the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) will cut interest rates again this year.

Last week, the RBNZ surprisingly reduced its Official Cash Rate (OCR) by 50 basis points (bps) to 2.5%, which showed officials are concerned over the economic outlook.

Meanwhile, the US Dollar (USD) trades subduedly as investors await the speech from Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell at 16:20 GMT. Financial market participants will pay close attention to Powell’s speech to get cues about how much the Fed will cut interest rates further this year.

According to the CME FedWatch tool, traders see a 94% that the Fed will reduce interest rates by 50 basis points (bps) to 3.50%-3.75% in the remaining year.