NZD/USD refreshes multi-month top above 0.6900 amid risk-on markets

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • NZD/USD refreshes intraday high, bulls eye 20-month high flashed last week.
  • NZ Trade Minister O'Connor says strong NZD is always a concern.
  • Vaccine news backs the buyers even as virus woes bother US states.

NZD/USD gains 0.10% intraday, to currently around 0.6915, after refreshing the highest level since March 26, 2019 during Tuesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the kiwi pair offered a knee-jerk reaction to the trade-negative comments from New Zealand’s Trade Minister Damien O'Connor. The reason could be traced from the market’s optimism backed by the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine news.

Vaccine optimism dominates…

New Zealand Trade Minister O’Connor conveyed worries for the recently surging New Zealand (NZD), due to the economy’s trade-oriented nature. Even so, nothing specific could be found for the kiwi dollar and hence traders concentrated on the vaccine hopes for immediate direction.

Not only Moderna’s 94.5% effective vaccine, as per the latest trial results but news that Johnson and Johnson also begin the late-stage trials on its two-dose vaccine favor the market’s trading sentiment off-late. It should also be noted that Pfizer-BioNtech earlier rolled out a 90% success rate for their vaccine trials and boosted hopes that the world will be able to conquer the covid.

Amid these plays, New Zealand’s NZX 50 prints mild losses while shares from Japan and Australia print gains by press time. Further, the US stock futures also struggle for a clear direction as the COVID-19 resurgence in America put brakes on the recovery plans.

Looking forward, risk catalysts will be the key amid a lack of major data/events from New Zealand. Against this backdrop, the Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) said,

“Kiwi is higher overnight, with risk appetite surging after more positive vaccine news, which saw US equities jump to near-record highs. Vaccine deployment won’t all be plain sailing, and things will still feel pretty tough as we go into 2021 given the lags in achieving inoculation and immunity, the still raging global pandemic, and the more pressing near-term issue of how NZ copes with a summer without tourists and a reversal in the fiscal impulse, all of which we need to overcome before a vaccine becomes widely available. But for now it’s sentiment driving markets and in that environment the risk is NZD goes higher.”

Technical analysis

The early 2019 top near 0.6940/45 lures NZD/USD buyers, for now. On the contrary, the monthly support line near 0.6860 offers immediate support.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.6913
Today Daily Change 9 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.13%
Today daily open 0.6904
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6728
Daily SMA50 0.6672
Daily SMA100 0.6639
Daily SMA200 0.6408
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6904
Previous Daily Low 0.6841
Previous Weekly High 0.6915
Previous Weekly Low 0.6783
Previous Monthly High 0.6726
Previous Monthly Low 0.6546
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.688
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6865
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6862
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.682
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6799
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6925
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6946
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6988

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

