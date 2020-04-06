NZD/USD recovery fizzles on risk reset, still above 0.5900

- NZD/USD fails to extend the latest recovery gains.
- US President Trump cites pandemic fears, asks help from China.
- New Zealand’s Q1 NZIER Business Confidence slumps to -70% versus -21% prior.
- Aussie data, RBA and coronavirus updates will offer fresh impulse.
NZD/USD refrains from extending the previous day’s recovery gains while stepping back to 0.5930 during Tuesday’s Asian session. The kiwi pair earlier benefited from the pause in coronavirus (COVID-19) carnage in the global hot-spot. Though, the recent declines in New Zealand data and comments from US President Donald Trump seemed to have checked the market’s risk-on sentiment.
New Zealand Institute of Economic Research’s (NZIER) Quarterly Survey of Business Opinion suggested a slump to -70% figure versus prior -21% during the first quarter (Q1) of 2020. However, the survey date preceded the announcement by the Government of the Alert Level 4 lockdown across the country and hence offered a little help for any major trade decision.
US President Donald Trump, during his Coronavirus Task Force Briefings, cited fears of worsening situations in the US, mainly due to the virus outbreak, while also asked China for help. The US leader also disliked Indian decision on the exports of Hydroxychloroquine and suggested retaliation.
With the recent challenges to the risk, US stock futures fail to follow Wall Street gains while stepping back to near 0.30% loss by the press time.
The pair’s earlier recovery moves could be attributed to the early positive signs from Italy and Spain, coupled with upbeat comments from the New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.
Given the release of domestic data, the kiwi traders may now follow Aussie trade numbers and RBA meeting updates for fresh impulse. Although the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is widely expected to wait for fresh clues before extending its monetary policy combat with the virus, comments from the policy statement will be watched closely.
Technical analysis
NZD/USD remains capped by 21-day SMA, currently near 0.5945, a break of which could challenge 0.6000 round-figure ahead of targeting March 27 high surrounding 0.6070.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.5936
|Today Daily Change
|47 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.80%
|Today daily open
|0.5889
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.5964
|Daily SMA50
|0.6223
|Daily SMA100
|0.64
|Daily SMA200
|0.642
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.5924
|Previous Daily Low
|0.5843
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6064
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.5843
|Previous Monthly High
|0.645
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.547
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.5874
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.5893
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.5846
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.5804
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.5765
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.5927
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.5966
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6008
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD attempts recovery amid as Johnson's condition is in focus
GBP/USD is trading above 1.23 as the focus remains on PM Johnson's condition. The 55-year old is in intensive care, receiving oxygen and Foreign Secretary Raab is in charge.
EUR/USD rises toward 1.09 amid a better market mood
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.09, up amid falling coronavirus cases in the old continent and as German industrial output beat expectations with 0.3% for February. New US fiscal stimulus is also eyed.
Crypto starship starts the engines, pointing beyond limits
The bullish scenarios are fulfilled and bring the Top 3 to the launch pad. Ether's dominance shoots up and improves by more than 10% in a single day. The movement shows strong potential not seen since the 2017 bump.
Gold corrects from multi-week tops, slides further below $1650 level
Gold finally broke down of its Asian session consolidation phase and dropped to fresh session lows, around the $1645 region in the last hour.
WTI probes $30.00 following latest recovery moves, eyes on API
WTI benefits from recent risk-on, upbeat comments from US President Trump. Oil traders may now wait for the private weekly inventory data from the American Petroleum Institute (API), prior 10.485M, for fresh direction.