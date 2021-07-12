NZD/USD recovers modestly, stays in red around 0.6970

- NZD/USD dropped to a daily low of 0.6949 on Monday.
- USD gathers strength against its rivals at the start of the week.
- Eyes on 10-year US Treasury note auction at 1700 GMT.
The NZD/USD pair staged a rebound and rose toward 0.7000 on Friday but failed to preserve its bullish momentum at the start of the week. After dropping to a daily low of 0.6949, the pair edged slightly higher and was last seen losing 0.45% on a daily basis at 0.6965.
Earlier in the day, the data from New Zealand showed that Electronic Card Retail Sales increased by 0.9% in June after rising by 1.7% in May. Market participants paid little to no attention to this report and the risk-averse market environment made it difficult for the kiwi to find demand.
USD capitalizes on risk-off flows
On the other hand, the US Dollar Index is rising 0.25% on the day at 92.32, not allowing NZD/USD to erase its losses. There won't be any high-tier macroeconomic data releases from the US in the remainder of the day and investors will pay close attention to the 10-year US Treasury note auction, that is scheduled to take place at 1700 GMT.
Meanwhile, Wall Street's main indexes look to open mixed on Monday with Nasdaq Futures rising 0.4% and Dow Futures losing 0.25% ahead of the opening bell.
In the early trading hours of the Asian session on Wednesday, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) will publish its policy statement alongside the interest rate decision. Investors expect the RBNZ to leave its policy rate unchanged at 0.25% but the latest upbeat data from New Zealand and inflation concerns could force the bank to signal a tightening move toward the end of the year.
NZD/USD set to skyrocket towards 0.75 by end-2021 as RBNZ tapering is coming – ING.
Technical levels to watch for
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6967
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0014
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.20
|Today daily open
|0.6981
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7022
|Daily SMA50
|0.714
|Daily SMA100
|0.7146
|Daily SMA200
|0.7068
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7005
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6923
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7106
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6923
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7289
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6923
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6974
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6954
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6934
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6888
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6852
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7016
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7052
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7098
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
