NZD/USD recovers early lost ground, upside seems limited ahead of the crucial Fed decision

- NZD/USD attracts dip-buying on Wednesday and draws support from modest USD weakness.
- Hopes for more stimulus from China also benefit antipodean currencies, including the Kiwi.
- The fundamental backdrop favours bulls, though traders might wait for the FOMC decision.
The NZD/USD pair recovers a major part of its modest intraday losses to the 0.6180 area and climbs back closer to the top end of its daily range during the early European session. Spot prices currently trade around the 0.6220-0.6225 region and look to build on the recent gains registered over the past two days, from the 0.6155 region, or a two-week low touched on Monday.
The US Dollar (USD) drifts lower for the second successive day and retreats further from a two-week high set the previous day, which, in turn, assists the NZD/USD pair to attract some dip-buying at lower levels. Furthermore, the latest optimism led by expectations that the Chinese government will roll out more measures to support the economy remains supportive of the prevalent risk-on environment. This is seen as another factor acting as a tailwind for the risk-sensitive Kiwi, though the upside seems limited as traders seem reluctant to place aggressive bets ahead of the highly-anticipated FOMC monetary policy decision.
The US central bank is widely expected to raise borrowing costs by 25 bps. Investors, meanwhile, remain sceptic if the Federal Reserve (Fed) will commit to a more dovish stance in the wake of an extremely resilient US economy. The markets, however, have been pricing out the possibility of any further interest rate hikes this year. Hence, the accompanying monetary policy statement and Fed Chair Jerome Powell's comments at the post-meeting press conference will be scrutinized for cues about the future rate-hike path. This, in turn, will drive the USD demand and provide a fresh directional impetus to the NZD/USD pair.
Heading into the key central bank event risk, traders on Wednesday will confront the release of New Home Sales data from the US. The data, however, might do little to provide any meaningful impetus to the buck. The downside for the NZD/USD pair, meanwhile, seems cushioned in the wake of expectations for a more hawkish Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ), bolstered by stronger domestic consumer inflation figures released last week. This, in turn, suggests that the path of least resistance for spot prices is to the upside and the recent corrective slide from a multi-month peak might have already run its course.
Technical levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6221
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02
|Today daily open
|0.6222
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6215
|Daily SMA50
|0.6169
|Daily SMA100
|0.6196
|Daily SMA200
|0.6212
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.623
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6189
|Previous Weekly High
|0.637
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6163
|Previous Monthly High
|0.625
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.599
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6214
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6205
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6197
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6173
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6156
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6239
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6255
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.628
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces above 1.1050 on the Fed day
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1050, rebounding in the early European morning on Wednesday. The US Dollar is struggling to find its feet, as traders stay on the sidelines ahead of the all-important Fed policy announcements.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.2900 ahead of Fed policy decision
GBP/USD is holding the renewed uptick at around 1.2900 in early Europe this Wednesday. The US Dollar is on the defensive, despite a cautious market mood, undermined by fresh selling in the US Treasury bond yields. Fed rate decision stays in the spotlight.
Gold price strengthens as investors digest expected hawkish guidance from Fed
Gold price (XAU/USD) attempts to come out of the woods as investors digest the fact that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will raise interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) to the 5.25%5-5.50% range.
Bitcoin price flirts with $30,000 level as US Federal Reserve expected to resume rate hikes
Bitcoin price is ranging below $30,000, a key psychological barrier for the asset, ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s rate decision on Wednesday. Crypto market participants are closely watching the Fed’s next move.
Federal Reserve Preview: Powell can play three distinct cards, each with a different US Dollar move Premium
The world's most powerful central bank succeeded in preventing runaway inflation, but "the last mile" of bringing price rises down to 2% is the trickiest one, with contradicting economic signs causing confusion.