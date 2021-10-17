NZD/USD reclaims monthly highs above 0.7070 post-inflation data, risk-on mood

NEWS | | By Rekha Chauhan
  • NZD/USD kickstarts the first trading session of the new trading week on a higher note
  • US Dollar Index remains subdued below 94.00 helping NZD/USD to push higher.
  • Higher Inflation and business sentiment support the recent rally for kiwi.

NZD/USD ticks higher on Monday in the early Asian trading hours post-critical inflation data. The depreciative move in the US dollar pushes NZD/USD higher. At the time of writing, NZD/USD is trading at 0.7075, up 0.17% for the day.

Kiwi extends the previous week’s momentum and reaches the levels last seen in September. The sentiment is upbeat following the higher Consumer Inflation data (CPI), which comes at 2.2% in September, beating the market expectations of 1.4%  whereas the BusinessNZ Performance of Service Index (PSI) reads at 46.9 in September as compared to 35.6 in the previous month. Nevertheless, the upside seems limited as the policymakers are considering tightening restrictions in Auckland again due to rising coronavirus infections.

On the other hand, the greenback remains under pressure on improved risk appetite. On Friday, the US Retail Sales data came at 0.7% in September, much above the market consensus of 0.2 declines. It is worth noting, that S&P 500 Futures is trading at 4,465, up 0.82% for the day. 

As for now, all eyes are China’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data to take fresh trading impetus.

NZD/USD additional levels

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7069
Today Daily Change 0.0003
Today Daily Change % 0.04
Today daily open 0.7066
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6974
Daily SMA50 0.7004
Daily SMA100 0.7024
Daily SMA200 0.7102
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7078
Previous Daily Low 0.7028
Previous Weekly High 0.7078
Previous Weekly Low 0.6912
Previous Monthly High 0.7171
Previous Monthly Low 0.6859
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7059
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7047
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7037
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7007
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6987
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7087
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7107
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7137

 

 


 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

