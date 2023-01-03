- Kiwi trims losses versus US Dollar as DXY retreats.
- Wall Street turns negative after first minutes of trading.
- NZD/USD off lows, moving without clear direction.
The NZD/USD rebounded after hitting the lowest level since late November at 0.6199, climbing to 0.6285. The rebound lost strength as US markets turned negative after the initial half-hour of regular trading on Wall Street.
The Kiwi is still in negative for the day versus the Dollar, down 50 pips. The NZD/USD is attempting to recover 0.6250/60, a key technical level. If it is unable to do, the bearish pressure could return. Support levels are seen at 0.6230 and then 0.6200.
On the contrary, if NZD/USD consolidates above 0.6280, it would set the attention on the next resistance seen around 0.6310.
Dollar of lows, but still not giving up
The greenback lost momentum but so far it has not shown a conviction of a reversal. The decline so far looks like a correction and it could resume the upside, particularly if US equity prices remain in red. The DXY is up by 0.85%, off highs at 104.40. Earlier it reached at 104.85, the highest level since December 20.
Economic data from the US showed the S&P Global Manufacturing Index at 46.2 in December, unchanged from the flash reading. Construction spending rose in November by 0.2% against expectations of a 0.4% slide. On Wednesday, the ISM manufacturing is due and the Federal Reserve will publish the minutes of the latest FOMC meeting.
The GDT Price Index dropped by 2.8% versus market expectations of a 0.6% increase from the latest December auction.
Technical levels
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6258
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0068
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.07
|Today daily open
|0.6326
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6347
|Daily SMA50
|0.6173
|Daily SMA100
|0.604
|Daily SMA200
|0.6238
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6356
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6309
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6373
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6253
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6514
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.623
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6327
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6338
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6305
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6283
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6258
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6352
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6377
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6399
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers above 1.0550 as US Dollar rally loses steam
EUR/USD has managed to erase a small portion of its daily losses in the American session and recovered above 1.0550 with the US Dollar Index retreating from daily highs. With Wall Street's main indexes trading marginally lower, however, the pair struggles to gather momentum.
GBP/USD erases majority of daily losses, trades above 1.2000
GBP/USD has gathered recovery momentum and advanced beyond 1.2000 in the second half of the day on Tuesday, retracing the majority of its earlier decline. The cautious market atmosphere, however, limits the pair's upside for the time being.
Gold retreats from multi-month highs, holds above $1,830
Gold price climbed to its strongest level since mid-June at $1,850 on Tuesday but retreated modestly. With the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield losing more than 2% on the day, XAU/USD clings to strong daily gains above $1,830 despite the recent pullback.
Bitcoin price rally or short squeeze: $93.5 million in BTC shorts closed on Bitfinex
BTC shorts worth $93.5 million were closed in December, could this be a sign a BTC price rally is imminent? Experts argue late shorts getting liquidated implies a short squeeze, overall sentiment and outlook need to change for bullish breakout.
No more festive cheer
The IMF is among those warning of a tough year, more so than the one we've just left, as the simultaneous slowing down of the US, EU, and China takes its toll.