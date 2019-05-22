NZD/USD rebounds from 7-month lows, turns flat near 0.65

- NZD/USD is struggling to stage a meaningful recovery.
- US Dollar Index stays calm near 98 on Wednesday.
- FOMC is scheduled to publish its May meeting minutes later in the day.
After erasing 30 pips on Tuesday, the NZD/USD pair continued to push lower and touched its lowest level since late October at 0.6493 before retracing its daily drop and turning flat on the day near the 0.65 handle.
The data published by the Statistics New Zealand showed that retail sales excluding automobiles in the first quarter of the year expanded by 0.7% on a quarterly basis following the 2% growth witnessed in the previous quarter and fell short of the market expectation of 0.9% to weigh on the kiwi. Furthermore, the bi-weekly GDT auction yielded a 1.2% drop in the price index on Tuesday.
Furthermore, the lack of new developments surrounding the U.S.-China trade dispute forced investors to remain on the sidelines and made it difficult for the pair to stage a recovery.
On the other hand, the US Dollar Index is moving sideways near the 98 mark on Tuesday, confirming the neutral outlook before the FOMC publishes the minutes of its May meeting later in the day. Previewing the event, “The release of the May FOMC minutes on Wednesday should show a cautious Fed with a majority expecting transitory low inflation. Recall that post-meeting Chair Powell emphasized that the current policy was appropriate and that the FOMC saw no reason to change in either direction,” TD Securities analysts said.
Technical levels to watch for
0.6500 (psychological level) is the first significant support level ahead of 0.6465 (Oct. 26, 2018, low) and 0.6425 (Oct. 8, 2018, low). On the upside, resistances could be seen at 0.6540 (May 21 high), 0.6580 (May 16 high) and 0.6615 (May 10 high).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Editors' pick
EUR/USD bounces from lowest since 2017 on falling US yields
EUR/USD hit 1.1107, the lowest since June 2017 but rebounded as Markit's PMIs missed and US yields hit the lowest since December 2017. Earlier, trade tensions and weak German data.
GBP/USD struggles amid political turmoil
GBP/USD trades in the mid-1.2600s, off the lows as the USD loses ground alongside yields. Earlier, the pound was pressured as UK PM May pulled the Brexit bill amid growing calls for her to quit.
USD/JPY trades at weekly lows near 109.70 as risk aversion dominates
The USD/JPY pair met a renewed selling pressure in the American trading hours amid intensifying flight-to-safety and touched its lowest level in a week at 109.68.
FOMC Minutes April 30-May 1: Patience reaffirmed
The edited minutes of the April 30th-May 1st FOMC meeting observed that economic growth in the first quarter was stronger than anticipated but that it would probably slow as the year progressed.
Gold jumps to weekly tops and retreats, still well bid near $1280 level amid risk-off mood
Gold built on its intraday positive move and spiked to fresh weekly tops, around the $1284 region in the last hour, albeit retreated a bit thereafter.