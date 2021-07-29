NZD/USD rebound eyes to regain 0.7000 amid USD weakness, China news

- NZD/USD rises for the first day in three, refreshes intraday top of late.
- China rescues stocks after IT, private education crackdown.
- US dollar tracks Treasury yields to refresh two-week low.
- Bulls ignore soft NZ data ahead of US Q2 GDP, updates concerning covid, US stimulus are also important.
NZD/USD edges higher around 0.6970, intraday high intraday 0.6973, as European traders prepare for Thursday’s bell.
The kiwi pair not only cheers the broad US dollar weakness but also benefits from Chinese headlines to consolidate the weekly losses. In doing so, the quote ignores covid woes in Asia-Pacific, especially at the key customer Australia, as well as downbeat data at home.
US Dollar Index (DXY) prints 0.15% losses on a day by the press time, testing the lowest level since July 12. The greenback gauge stays pressured for the fourth day as the Fed refrains from entertaining taper requests and the US Senators are finally ready to discuss President Joe Biden’s infrastructure spending bill after weeks of haggling.
Elsewhere, the People’s Bank Of China (PBOC) followed the Chinese Security body’s push to tame equity bears. “The PBOC pumped in 30 billion yuan ($4.6 billion) of liquidity into the financial system with seven-day reverse repurchase agreements, resulting in a net injection of 20 billion yuan on Thursday,” said Bloomberg. Earlier in Asia, CNBC came out with the news suggesting the China Securities Regulatory Commission’s (CSRC) conciliatory moves.
It should be noted, however, that the Delta covid variant and downbeat prints of New Zealand’s ANZ Business Confidence and Activity Outlook for July raise doubts over the NZD/USD pair’s further upside.
Market sentiment also dwindles, as portrayed by the US Treasury yields and stock futures, which in turn could create hardships for the kiwi bulls. Above all, increasing odds of the RBNZ’s rate cut in August keeps the NZD/USD buyers hopeful.
Even so, preliminary readings of the US Q2 GDP and risk catalysts can offer intermediate clues to the pair traders.
Technical analysis
Unless crossing a monthly resistance line near the 0.7000 threshold, NZD/USD bulls stay unconvinced.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6967
|Today Daily Change
|0.0026
|Today Daily Change %
|0.37%
|Today daily open
|0.6941
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6981
|Daily SMA50
|0.7076
|Daily SMA100
|0.7109
|Daily SMA200
|0.7091
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6971
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6902
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7004
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6881
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7289
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6923
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6928
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6944
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6905
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6869
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6836
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6974
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7007
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7043
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
