NZD/USD rally stalls below 0.5780 amid a risk-averse market mood

The New Zealand Dollar bounced up from session lows around 0.5730, amid upbeat macroeconomic data from China, New Zealand’s major trading partner, and a weaker US Dollar. Bulls, however, have been capped at the 0.5780 area, which leaves the pair trapped within the last few weeks’ trading range.



Data from China, released on Monday, revealed that the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) slowed to 4.5% Year-on-year growth from 4.8% in the previous quarter, yet remained above the 4.4% growth forecast by market analysts. These figures show that the country's economic growth met the government’s 5% target, amid a sharp increase in exports, which offset the weak performance of the domestic demand.



Figures from December showed that industrial production rose 0.5% from November, growing at a three-month high of 5.2% year-on-year. Retail sales, on the other hand, slowed down to 0.9% from 1.3% in the previous month, and housing prices accelerated their decline, contracting at a 2.7% pace from -2.4% in November, reflecting sluggish consumption and a weak property market.

The US Dollar, however, remains on its back foot, hammered by US President Donald Trump’s threats of new tariffs on European countries in retaliation for their opposition to his plans of annexing Greenland. Trump has flagged an additional 10% tariffs on eight EU member states, bringing concerns about the consequences of an erratic trade policy back to the table.