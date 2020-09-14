NZD/USD pushes higher toward 0.6700 as USD struggles to find demand

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • NZD/USD is edging higher after finishing the previous week in the red.
  • US Dollar Index retreats toward 93.00 on Monday.
  • Risk-on market environment makes it difficult for the USD to find demand.

The NZD/USD pair registered modest daily gains on Friday but closed the week modestly lower. With the market sentiment turning positive at the start of the new week, the pair started to edge higher and was last seen gaining 0.42% on a daily basis at 0.6691.

DXY retreats toward 93.00 on Monday

Earlier in the day, the data from New Zealand showed that the Business NZ Performance of Services Index dropped from 54.4 in July to 46.9 in August but was largely ignored by the market participants.

Meanwhile, the S&P 500 futures are up more than 1% on a daily basis on Monday, suggesting that risk flows could continue to dominate the markets and help the kiwi stay resilient against the USD.

On the other hand, the US Dollar Index (DXY) started the week on the back foot as the greenback struggles to find demand as a safe-haven. The University of Oxford and AstraZeneca announced that they will restart their COVID-19 immunization phase-3 trial and Pfizer said a coronavirus vaccine could be ready to be used in the US before the end of the year. These headlines seem to be providing a boost to sentiment. As of writing, the DXY is down 0.23% on the day at 93.05.

There won't be any macroeconomic data releases featured in the US economic docket on Monday.

Technical levels to watch for

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6691
Today Daily Change 0.0023
Today Daily Change % 0.34
Today daily open 0.6668
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6644
Daily SMA50 0.6619
Daily SMA100 0.6445
Daily SMA200 0.6389
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6695
Previous Daily Low 0.6641
Previous Weekly High 0.6724
Previous Weekly Low 0.6601
Previous Monthly High 0.6764
Previous Monthly Low 0.6488
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6675
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6662
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6641
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6614
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6587
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6695
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6722
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6749

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

