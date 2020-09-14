NZD/USD pushes higher toward 0.6700 as USD struggles to find demand

- NZD/USD is edging higher after finishing the previous week in the red.
- US Dollar Index retreats toward 93.00 on Monday.
- Risk-on market environment makes it difficult for the USD to find demand.
The NZD/USD pair registered modest daily gains on Friday but closed the week modestly lower. With the market sentiment turning positive at the start of the new week, the pair started to edge higher and was last seen gaining 0.42% on a daily basis at 0.6691.
DXY retreats toward 93.00 on Monday
Earlier in the day, the data from New Zealand showed that the Business NZ Performance of Services Index dropped from 54.4 in July to 46.9 in August but was largely ignored by the market participants.
Meanwhile, the S&P 500 futures are up more than 1% on a daily basis on Monday, suggesting that risk flows could continue to dominate the markets and help the kiwi stay resilient against the USD.
On the other hand, the US Dollar Index (DXY) started the week on the back foot as the greenback struggles to find demand as a safe-haven. The University of Oxford and AstraZeneca announced that they will restart their COVID-19 immunization phase-3 trial and Pfizer said a coronavirus vaccine could be ready to be used in the US before the end of the year. These headlines seem to be providing a boost to sentiment. As of writing, the DXY is down 0.23% on the day at 93.05.
There won't be any macroeconomic data releases featured in the US economic docket on Monday.
Technical levels to watch for
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6691
|Today Daily Change
|0.0023
|Today Daily Change %
|0.34
|Today daily open
|0.6668
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6644
|Daily SMA50
|0.6619
|Daily SMA100
|0.6445
|Daily SMA200
|0.6389
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6695
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6641
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6724
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6601
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6764
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6488
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6675
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6662
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6641
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6614
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6587
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6695
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6722
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6749
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD advances above 0.73 on RBA minutes, upbeat China data
AUD/USD extends the bounce above 0.7300 on the RBA September meeting's minutes and upbeat Chinese activity numbers for August. China announced an extension of tariff exemptions on some of the US imports. S&P 500 futures jump 0.20%.
Gold: Nears descending triangle resistance on daily chart
Having jumped 0.89% on Monday, gold is now closing on the upper end of the four-week-long descending triangle pattern seen on the daily chart. A close above the triangle resistance would imply revival of the broader uptrend and expose the record high of $2,075 reached on Aug. 7.
USD/JPY consolidates the downside amid risk-recovery
USD/JPY extends the bearish consolidative mode around 106.65 amid a recovery in the risk sentiment and the resultant US dollar retreat. The Japanese stocks recover alongside the S&P 500 futures on upbeat Chinese data and fresh US-Sino optimism.
GBP/USD: 200-day EMA returns to the bears’ radars
GBP/USD drops 100-pips after rising to 1.2919 at the week’s start. Bearish MACD favors the sellers, 50% of Fibonacci retracement can offer immediate support. Bulls await a clear break of August month’s low to confirm entries.
WTI: Oil trapped in a pennant pattern on 1H
WTI's hourly chart shows a pennant pattern or contracting triangle. A breakdown would signal bearish continuation and expose June lows. A breakout above that level would mean the sell-off from the August high of $43.78 has ended.