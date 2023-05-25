NZD/USD prods yearly low near 0.6050 as RBNZ confirms easy LVR restrictions, US data eyed

- NZD/USD fades bounce off the lowest levels in six months.
- RBNZ’s Deputy Governor Christian Hawkesby confirms easing of LVR restrictions, NZ Consumer Confidence stays flat in May.
- Firmer US data, fears of US default underpin US Dollar demand.
- Slew of US statistics ahead to entertain Kiwi pair traders, US debt ceiling headlines are the key.
NZD/USD licks its wounds at the lowest levels since November as the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) announces the easing of lending restrictions on early Friday. Also exerting downside pressure on the Kiwi pair is the broadly firmer US Dollar and flat New Zealand Consumer Confidence. That said, the quote seesaws around 0.6060 by the press time after falling in the last three consecutive days to refresh the Year-To-Date (YTD) low.
"The risks to financial stability posed by high-LVR lending have reduced to a level where we believe the current restrictions may be unnecessarily reducing efficiency," said RBNZ Deputy Governor Christian Hawkesby while announcing the easing on the Loan-to-Value Ratio (LVR) restrictions.
On the other hand, New Zealand’s Consumer Confidence gauge slightly fell to 79.2 in May from April's 79.3, per the ANZ-Roy Morgan survey for May. "While the labor market remains tight, conferring both a high degree of job security and strong wage growth, the ongoing cost of living increases, including higher mortgage rates for the 38% of households who have a mortgage, continue to bite," ANZ Chief Economist Sharon Zollner said in a statement, reported Reuters.
Elsewhere, the second estimation of the US Annualized Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for Q1 2023 was revised up to 1.3% versus 1.0% first forecasts. Further, the Chicago Fed National Activity Index for April improved to 0.07 from -0.37 prior and -0.02 market estimations. On the same line, Kansad Fed Manufacturing Activity improved to -2 for May compared to -21 previous readings and analysts’ estimations of -11. It’s worth noting that the US Pending Home Sales for April improved on YoY but eased on MoM whereas Core Personal Consumption Expenditures also rose to 5.0% during the preliminary readings versus 4.9% prior.
Apart from the upbeat US data, looming fears of the US default also allow the US Dollar to dominate. Recently, US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy announced no agreement on the debt deal, as well as the continuation of talks by saying, “It’s hard. But we’re working and we’re going to continue to work until we get this done.”
Amid these plays, the US Dollar Index (DXY) rose to the highest levels in 10 weeks, to 104.20 at the latest, whereas the US 10-year and two-year Treasury bond yields rose to the early March highs of around 3.82% and 4.54% in that order. That said, Wall Street closed mixed but S&P500 Futures is mildly offered at the latest.
Moving on, multiple US data stand tall to direct the NZD/USD moves, apart from the US debt ceiling negotiations. Among them, the US Durable Goods Orders for April and the Core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index for the said month, known as the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, will be crucial to watch.
Technical analysis
A daily closing below an upward-sloping support line from mid-November, now immediate resistance around 0.6100, keeps the NZD/USD bears hopeful.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6063
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0050
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.82%
|Today daily open
|0.6113
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6237
|Daily SMA50
|0.6228
|Daily SMA100
|0.6272
|Daily SMA200
|0.6155
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6262
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6093
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6306
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6117
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6389
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6111
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6157
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6197
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.605
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.5987
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.5882
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6219
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6324
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6387
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD closes in on 1.0700 amid broad USD strength
EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure in the American session and dropped to its lowest level since late March near 1.0700. Stronger-than-forecast PCE inflation data and hawkish comments from Fed's Mester provide a boost to the US Dollar and weigh on the pair.
GBP/USD loses bullish momentum after US data, falls below 1.2350
GBP/USD has reversed its direction and erased a large portion of its daily gains on Friday after the data from the US showed that the annual core PCE inflation edged higher to 4.7% in April. Although the pair clings to small daily gains below 1.2350, it remains on track to end the third straight week in negative territory.
Gold erases daily gains, holds above $1,940
Gold price turned south and declined to the $1,940 area in the American session on Friday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield holds stead above 3.8% after stronger-than-expected core PCE inflation data from the US, not allowing XAU/USD to gain traction.
Ethereum price to outpace Bitcoin price as ETH jumps over key hurdle where BTC fumbles
ETH is working on its recovery after it dipped to a two-week low on Thursday. While Bitcoin price has failed to make a similar move and head back above $26,500, Ethereum is outpacing Bitcoin and has been able to push above $1,800.
Ford Stock: New agreement will give customers access to 12,000 Tesla chargers
Ford (F) stock has advanced about 2.5% early Friday following CEO Chris Farley’s announcement that Ford owners will be able to charge their EVs at Tesla Superchargers beginning in early 2024.