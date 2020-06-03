NZD/USD prints four-day winning streak above 0.6400 as risk remains lighter

  • NZD/USD takes the bids near three-month high around 0.6450.
  • Latest comments from US President Donald Trump offered additional boost to the market’s risk-tone.
  • New Zealand ANZ Commodity Price Index in immediate focus, ECB, US Jobless Claims will be the key afterward.

NZD/USD extends pullback from the Asian session opening of 0.6418 to 0.6430 during the early hours of Thursday. The kiwi pair has recently been cheering broad risk-on sentiment, as well as weak US dollar, while probing the March 2020 high. The pair’s latest catalyst could be comments from US President Donald Trump.

In his interview with Newsmax’s Sean Spicer, US President Trump reiterated calls to not use harsh military power to punish the rioters. The Republican leader also said not to think of sanctions on China’s President XI Jinping for the Hong Kong issue. Further, the optimist additionally said the economy will be even better with a little time.

Following the news, markets got an additional push to extend the previous day’s optimism. It’s worth mentioning that the US President’s step back from using the military to stop protests and hopes of the economy were the main catalysts of the market’s upbeat performance on Wednesday. Also supporting the riskier assets were calls of further stimulus from the global central bankers and weak USD.

That said, the risk-on mood helped the US 10-year Treasury yields to jump above 0.75% while also favoring Wall Street to print notable gains by the end of Wednesday’s trading. Recently, the S&P 500 Futures is gaining upside momentum with mild profits of around 3,120.

Looking forward, New Zealand’s ANZ Commodity Price Index, expected -1.6% versus -1.1% prior, might offer immediate direction to the kiwi pair ahead of the busy European/US session. Although the ECB’s monetary policy meeting, followed by Governor Christine Lagarde’s press conference, will be crucial to watch, US Jobless Claims will also be important for the pair traders to follow. Should the ECB manage to keep its bearish bias while announcing expected additional stimulus, the market’s risk-on mood will gain further strength, which in turn could propel the NZD/USD pair further towards the north.

Technical analysis

Unless breaking below 200-day SMA level near 0.6315, NZD/USD is gearing up for February high close to 0.6500. Though, March top surrounding 0.6450 seems to offer immediate resistance to the pair.

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.6427
Today Daily Change 58 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.91%
Today daily open 0.6369
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6118
Daily SMA50 0.6052
Daily SMA100 0.6191
Daily SMA200 0.6315
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6372
Previous Daily Low 0.6263
Previous Weekly High 0.6241
Previous Weekly Low 0.6083
Previous Monthly High 0.6241
Previous Monthly Low 0.5921
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.633
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6305
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6297
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6226
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6189
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6406
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6443
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6515

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

