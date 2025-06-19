NZD/USD Price Forecast: Targets 0.5950 support near 50-day EMA

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the New Zealand Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent NZD (base)/USD (quote).

The NZD/USD pair may attempt to rebound toward the ascending channel and target the nine-day EMA of 0.6017, followed by the eight-month high of 0.6081, which was reached on June 5. A successful break above this level may revive the bullish bias and support the pair to approach the upper boundary of the ascending channel around the psychological level of 0.6200. Further resistance appears around the nine-month high of 0.6350, recorded in October 2024.

On the downside, the NZD/USD pair is poised to target the 50-day EMA at 0.5943. A break below this level could weaken the medium-term price momentum and pave the way for a deeper decline toward 0.5485, the lowest level since March 2020.

The short-term price momentum is weaker as the NZD/USD pair is falling below the nine-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA). Additionally, the bearish outlook strengthens as the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is also positioned below the 50 mark.

NZD/USD falls nearly 1% on Thursday, trading around 0.5970 during the early European hours on Thursday. The technical analysis of the daily chart suggests the emergence of a bearish bias, as the pair has broken below the lower boundary of the ascending channel pattern.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.