NZD/USD Price Forecast: Stuck in narrow range, waiting for catalyst

The NZD/USD consolidates within the 0.5700-0.5760 for the second straight day, as the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 0.5764 capped the pair’s advance towards the 0.58 figure. At the time of writing, the pair trades at 0.5739, virtually unchanged.

NZD/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook

The NZD/USD technical picture reveals the pair trading sideways amid the lack of a catalyst, sponsored by the US government shutdown entering its twentieth second day. The Relative Strength Index (RSI), although bearish, it remains flatlined, an indication that neither buyers nor sellers are in control.

NZD/USD remains range-bound, though a breakout above the upper boundary could open the door for a test of 0.5800. A decisive move higher would expose additional resistance at the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) of 0.5839, followed by the 200-day SMA at 0.5855.

On the downside, a drop below 0.5700 would put the October 14 low at 0.5682 in focus, with further weakness targeting the year-to-date (YTD) trough at 0.5485.

NZD/USD Price Chart – Daily