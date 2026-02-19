NZD/USD Price Forecast: Struggles to return above 20-day EMA

The NZD/USD pair is up 0.11% to near 0.5972 during the European trading session on Thursday after gauging temporary ground near 0.5958. The Kiwi pair edges higher as the New Zealand (NZD) gains slightly, following hawkish comments from Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) Assistant Governor Karen Silk.

Earlier in the day, RBNZ’s Silk said in an interview with Reuters that the next move in interest rates “will likely be up”. Silk’s hawkish comments were backed by upside inflation risks. “Uncertainty over the path of inflation and consumer demand meant there are still risks on both sides,” Silk said.

On Wednesday, the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) fell sharply as the RBNZ left its Official Cash Rate (OCR) steady at 2.25%, as expected, but didn’t advocate interest rate hikes in the near term. “Not planning to hike until we see a stronger economy, more inflationary pressure,” RBNZ Governor Anna Breman said.

Meanwhile, the US Dollar (USD) trades broadly firm ahead of the release of the preliminary United States (US) Q4 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data on Friday. Economists expect the US economy to have grown at a moderate pace of 3% Year-on-Year (YoY) against the prior reading of 4.4%.

NZD/USD technical analysis

NZD/USD trades marginally higher at around 0.5973 as of writing. The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 51 (neutral) after retreating from overbought confirms momentum has cooled.

Price holds just below the 20-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 0.5988, whose slope has moderated after a steady climb.

This positioning caps the recovery and points to consolidation as the pair digests prior gains. The pair could turn fragile and slide towards the January 23 low of 0.5891 if it extends its decline below the February 6 low of 0.5928.

On the contrary, a decisive close back above the 20-EMA could reassert the uptrend and extend the recovery toward the February 18 high of 0.6054.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)