NZD/USD Price Forecast: Resumes upside as US Dollar faces pressure

The NZD/USD pair trades 0.35% higher to near 0.5675 during the European trading session on Friday. The Kiwi pair strengthens as the US Dollar is under pressure amid caution among investors as the United States (US) Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) is set to release key economic data soon, which was halted due to the government shutdown.

At the time of writing, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, trades subduedly near its two-week low of 99.00 posted on Thursday.

US Dollar Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the weakest against the New Zealand Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.00% 0.09% 0.02% 0.02% 0.01% -0.43% -0.24% EUR -0.00% 0.09% 0.00% 0.02% 0.00% -0.43% -0.24% GBP -0.09% -0.09% -0.10% -0.07% -0.08% -0.52% -0.33% JPY -0.02% 0.00% 0.10% 0.05% 0.02% -0.43% -0.23% CAD -0.02% -0.02% 0.07% -0.05% -0.02% -0.45% -0.26% AUD -0.01% -0.01% 0.08% -0.02% 0.02% -0.43% -0.25% NZD 0.43% 0.43% 0.52% 0.43% 0.45% 0.43% 0.19% CHF 0.24% 0.24% 0.33% 0.23% 0.26% 0.25% -0.19% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

On the monetary policy front, traders have trimmed Federal Reserve (Fed) dovish expectations for the December policy meeting as a slew of officials have been stressing to bring above-target inflation down.

Although the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) trades higher against the US Dollar, the Kiwi dollar’s upside is expected to remain limited as the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) is expected to cut interest rates further this year amid weak job demand.

NZD/USD trades in a Falling Channel for two months, suggesting that the overall trend is bearish. The 20-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) near 0.5700 has been acting as a key barrier for NZD bulls.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) recovers to near 40.00. A fresh bearish momentum would emerge if the RSI reverses below 40.00.

Going forward, the asset could slide towards the round-level support of 0.5600, and the April 9 low of 0.5485 if it breaks below the November 13 low of 0.5635.

In an alternate scenario, the Kiwi pair would rise towards the October 29 high of 0.5800 and the October 7 high of 0.5853 if it manages to break above the November 3 high of 0.5731.

NZD/USD daily chart