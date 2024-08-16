NZD/USD Price Forecast: Rallies to near 0.6030 on upbeat market sentiment

NZD/USD soars to near 0.6030 as market sentiment favors risky assets.

The RBNZ surprisingly announced an interest rate cut by 25 bps on Wednesday.

Firm Fed rate-cut prospects keep the US Dollar’s upside limited.

The NZD/USD pair surges to near 0.6030 in Friday’s European session. The Kiwi asset strengthens as appeal for risky assets has improved. Market sentiment improves significantly as fears of the United States (US) entering a recession have ebbed on upbeat Retail Sales for July and lower weekly Jobless Claims in the week ending August 9.

S&P 500 futures have posted decent gains in European trading hours, demonstrating an improvement in investors’ risk-appetite. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, falls to near 102.80.

However, the near-term appeal of the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) remains uncertain as the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) unexpectedly reduced its Official Cash Rate (OCR) by 25 basis points (bps) to 5.25% on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the next move in the US Dollar will be guided by the market speculation for the Federal Reserve (Fed) interest rate cut path for the entire year. For that, investors await Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at the upcoming Jackson Hole (JH) symposium, which will be held from August 22-24.

NZD/USD trades in a Symmetrical Triangle chart pattern on a daily timeframe, which exhibits a sharp volatility contraction. The Kiwi asset rises above the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) near 0.6000, suggesting that the near-term trend is bullish.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) oscillates in the 40.00-60.00 range, indicating indecisiveness among market participants.

More upside would appear if the asset decisively breaks May 3 high at 0.6046. This would push the asset higher to July 17 high near 0.6100 and July 12 high of 0.6127.

In an alternate scenario, a downside move below April 19 low around 0.5850 would drag the asset towards the round-level support of 0.5800, followed by 26 October 2023 low at 0.5770.

NZD/USD daily chart