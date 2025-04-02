NZD/USD Price Forecast: Rallies to near 0.5750

- NZD/USD jumps to near 0.5750 as antipodeans outperform ahead of Trump’s tariff announcement.
- Donald Trump is expected to announce massive tariff measures for China.
- Trump’s tariffs will be bad for the global economy, including the US.
The NZD/USD pair advances to near 0.5745 during European trading hours on Wednesday. The Kiwi pair strengthens as antipodeans are outperforming their peers despite firm expectations that they will have collateral damage from reciprocal tariffs by the United States (US) that will be announced by President Donald Trump later in the day.
New Zealand Dollar PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of New Zealand Dollar (NZD) against listed major currencies today. New Zealand Dollar was the strongest against the Canadian Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.09%
|-0.16%
|-0.15%
|0.08%
|-0.49%
|-0.76%
|0.05%
|EUR
|0.09%
|-0.04%
|-0.06%
|0.19%
|-0.38%
|-0.68%
|0.16%
|GBP
|0.16%
|0.04%
|0.02%
|0.23%
|-0.33%
|-0.61%
|0.20%
|JPY
|0.15%
|0.06%
|-0.02%
|0.21%
|-0.37%
|-0.65%
|0.17%
|CAD
|-0.08%
|-0.19%
|-0.23%
|-0.21%
|-0.57%
|-0.83%
|-0.03%
|AUD
|0.49%
|0.38%
|0.33%
|0.37%
|0.57%
|-0.28%
|0.53%
|NZD
|0.76%
|0.68%
|0.61%
|0.65%
|0.83%
|0.28%
|0.82%
|CHF
|-0.05%
|-0.16%
|-0.20%
|-0.17%
|0.03%
|-0.53%
|-0.82%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the New Zealand Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent NZD (base)/USD (quote).
Market participants expect Trump to slap hefty tariffs on China in addition to 20% levies, applied since his return to the White House. Higher import duties on China will weaken its economic outlook, given that China is the largest trading partner of the US.
The impact of Trump’s tariff will be indirect on the New Zealand Dollar (NZD), given that the kiw economy relies significantly on its exports to the US.
Meanwhile, the US Dollar (USD) trades cautiously ahead of Trump’s tariff announcement. Investors expect that the new suite of tariffs by Trump will also impact the US economic growth and bring a resurgence in inflationary pressures in the near term.
NZD/USD trades inside the Ascending Triangle chart pattern formation on the daily timeframe, suggesting indecisiveness among market participants. The flat border of the above-mentioned chart pattern is plotted from the January 24 high of 0.5795, while the upward-sloping border is placed from the February low of 0.5516.
The 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) wobbles near the pair around 0.5725, which indicates a sideways trend.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) oscillates inside the 40.00-60.00, which indicates a volatility contraction.
An upside move would appear if the asset breaks the March high of 0.5832, which will drive it towards the round-level resistance of 0.5900 and the November 29 high of 0.5930.
On the flip side, the Kiwi pair could revisit the 13-year low of 0.5470 and decline further to near the round-level support of 0.5400 if it breaks below the February low of 0.5516.
NZD/USD daily chart
US-China Trade War FAQs
Generally speaking, a trade war is an economic conflict between two or more countries due to extreme protectionism on one end. It implies the creation of trade barriers, such as tariffs, which result in counter-barriers, escalating import costs, and hence the cost of living.
An economic conflict between the United States (US) and China began early in 2018, when President Donald Trump set trade barriers on China, claiming unfair commercial practices and intellectual property theft from the Asian giant. China took retaliatory action, imposing tariffs on multiple US goods, such as automobiles and soybeans. Tensions escalated until the two countries signed the US-China Phase One trade deal in January 2020. The agreement required structural reforms and other changes to China’s economic and trade regime and pretended to restore stability and trust between the two nations. However, the Coronavirus pandemic took the focus out of the conflict. Yet, it is worth mentioning that President Joe Biden, who took office after Trump, kept tariffs in place and even added some additional levies.
The return of Donald Trump to the White House as the 47th US President has sparked a fresh wave of tensions between the two countries. During the 2024 election campaign, Trump pledged to impose 60% tariffs on China once he returned to office, which he did on January 20, 2025. With Trump back, the US-China trade war is meant to resume where it was left, with tit-for-tat policies affecting the global economic landscape amid disruptions in global supply chains, resulting in a reduction in spending, particularly investment, and directly feeding into the Consumer Price Index inflation.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
U.S. Pres. Trump expected to announce reciprocal tariffs –LIVE
U.S. President Donald Trump is set to unveil the details of his reciprocal tariffs on what he dubs "Liberation Day." Markets are on high alert, bracing for increased volatility amid growing concerns that these tariffs could negatively impact both economic growth and inflation prospects.
EUR/USD looks to retest 1.0900
EUR/USD surged to multi-day highs in response to further selling pressure on the Greenback and news that the EU could be planning measures to alleviate Trump’s tariffs.
Gold looks consolidative near $3,120 ahead of Trump's “Liberation Day”
Gold is regaining momentum, climbing above $3,120 after a slight pullback from Tuesday’s near-record high of $3,150. Retreating US yields are bolstering XAU/USD, ahead of President Trump's official announcement of the reciprocal tariff measures later this Wednesday.
Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariffs on the way
United States (US) President Donald Trump’s self-styled “Liberation Day” has finally arrived. After four straight failures to kick off Donald Trump’s “day one” tariffs that were supposed to be implemented when President Trump assumed office 72 days ago, Trump’s team is slated to finally unveil a sweeping, lopsided package of “reciprocal” tariffs.
Grayscale launches Bitcoin options ETF with a focus on income generation
In a press release on Wednesday, Grayscale announced the launch of Bitcoin options-based ETFs, the Grayscale Bitcoin Covered Call ETF (BTCC) and Grayscale Bitcoin Premium Income ETF (BPI).
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.