NZD/USD Price Forecast: Kiwi trims losses and returns above 0.5600

The New Zealand Dollar posts marginal gains against the USD on Thursday, trimming losses after a nearly 1% decline on Wednesday to seven-month lows at 0.5585. The hawkish minutes from October’s Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting boosted the US Dollar across the board, and the Kiwi is attempting to regain lost ground on Thursday as traders trim US Dollar longs, ahead of September's US Nonfarm Payrolls report..

The minutes of the latest Fed meeting revealed a strong opposition to cutting rates in October, which cast further doubt about another quarter-point cut in December. In New Zealand, on the contrary, the market is fully pricing an RBNZ rate cut next week, which has created a USD-supportive monetary policy divergence.

Technical Analysis: The Daily chart shows an ending wedge pattern

NZD/USD Daily Chart

The technical picture remains strongly bearish with no signs of a trend reversal as of yet. The daily chart, however, shows an ending wedge formation, which suggests that the negative trend might be losing steam after a nearly 9% downtrend since July. Beyond that, there is a bullish divergence on the Relative Strength Index that points in the same direction.



Bullish attempts, however, keep finding sellers so far. The pair has returned to levels above 0.5600, but the rebound remains fragile. Trendline resistance, at the 0.5660 area, and the November 14 and 17 highs, around 0.5690 need to be breached to ease downward pressure and shift the focus toward the October 28 highs, near 0.5800.

To the downside, immediate support is at Wednesday’s low of 0.5885 and the trendline support, at 0.5880. Further down, the 261.8% Fibonacci extension of the early July sell-off, a common point of exhaustion, lies at 0.5510.