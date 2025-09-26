NZD/USD Price Forecast: Extends losing streak for fourth trading day

NZD/USD extends its downside to near 0.5750 as the US Dollar clings to gains ahead of US PCE Inflation data.

Fed dovish bets ease after upbeat revised US Q2 GDP data.

The RBNZ is expected to cut interest rates in the policy meeting in October.

The NZD/USD pair extends its losing streak for the fourth trading day on Friday. The NZD/USD pair posts a fresh over five-month low around 0.5750 as the US Dollar (USD) holds onto gains on the back of a slight decrease in bets supporting a 50 basis points (bps) decline in interest rates by the Federal Reserve (Fed) by the year-end.

According to the CME FedWatch tool, the probability of the Fed cutting interest rates by 50 bps by the year-end eased to 62% from 73.3% seen on Wednesday.

Fed dovish bets eased after the release of the revised United States (US) Q2 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data published on Thursday. The data showed that the economy grew at a faster pace of 3.8%, compared to the preliminary estimate of 3.3%.

Going forward, investors will focus on the US Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index (PCE) data for August, which will be published at 12:30 GMT.

Meanwhile, the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) weakens as traders become increasingly confident that the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) will cut interest rates in the policy meeting next month.

NZD/USD refreshes five-month low around 0.5750 on Friday. The Kiwi pair slides far below the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which trades around 0.5910, indicating that the overall trend is bearish.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) declines to near 30.00, suggesting a strong bearish momentum.

Going forward, a slight recovery move by the pair towards the round-figure of 0.5800 would be utilized as a selling opportunity by investors for the downside move towards the April 11 low of 0.5730, followed by the round-level support of 0.5700.

In an alternate scenario, the Kiwi pair would rise towards the June 19 high of 0.6040 and the September 11 low of 0.6100 if it manages to return above the psychological level of 0.6000.

NZD/USD daily chart



