TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

NZD/USD Price Forecast: Continues to underperform on RBNZ’s dovish policy

  • NZD/USD faces selling pressure as the New Zealand Dollar underperforms its peers.
  • The RBNZ reduced its OCR surprisingly by 50 bps to 2.5% on Wednesday.
  • Investors await Fed Powell’s speech for fresh cues on the monetary policy outlook.
NZD/USD Price Forecast: Continues to underperform on RBNZ’s dovish policy
Sagar DuaSagar DuaFXStreet

The NZD/USD pair trader 0.25% lower to near 0.5770 during the late European trading session on Thursday. The Kiwi pair faces selling pressure as the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) continues to underperform, following the monetary policy announcement by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ).

New Zealand Dollar Price This week

The table below shows the percentage change of New Zealand Dollar (NZD) against listed major currencies this week. New Zealand Dollar was the weakest against the Australian Dollar.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD0.91%0.51%2.17%-0.05%-0.18%0.70%0.55%
EUR-0.91%-0.50%1.17%-0.98%-1.11%-0.25%-0.39%
GBP-0.51%0.50%1.78%-0.49%-0.62%0.25%0.11%
JPY-2.17%-1.17%-1.78%-2.13%-2.35%-1.51%-1.63%
CAD0.05%0.98%0.49%2.13%-0.07%0.75%0.60%
AUD0.18%1.11%0.62%2.35%0.07%0.88%0.72%
NZD-0.70%0.25%-0.25%1.51%-0.75%-0.88%-0.15%
CHF-0.55%0.39%-0.11%1.63%-0.60%-0.72%0.15%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the New Zealand Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent NZD (base)/USD (quote).

On Wednesday, the RBNZ surprised markets by announcing a bigger-than-usual interest rate cut of 50 basis points (bps) that pushed the Official Cash Rate (OCR) lower to 2.5%. Economists had already anticipated the RBNZ to loosen monetary conditions further, however, the rate cut size was expected to be 25 bps.

The RBNZ has signaled that it will cut interest rates further in the near term, citing downside risks to economic growth and inflation.

Meanwhile, upbeat US Dollar (USD) has also been a drag on the Kiwi pair. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, trades firmly near the two-month high near 99.00.

In Thursday’ session, investors will focus on the speech Federal Reserve’s (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell at 12:30 GMT.

NZD/USD trades close to an almost six-month low around 0.5740. The near-term trend of the Kiwi pair is bearish as it stays below the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which trades around 0.5833.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) slides below 40.00, suggesting that a fresh bearish momentum has been set in.

Going forward, the asset could slide towards the round-level support of 0.5700 and the April 10 low of 0.5628, if it breaks below the October 8 low of 0.5740.

In an alternate scenario, the Kiwi pair would rise towards the June 19 high of 0.6040 and the September 11 low of 0.6100 if it manages to break above the psychological level of 0.6000.

NZD/USD daily chart

Economic Indicator

RBNZ Interest Rate Decision

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) announces its interest rate decision after each of its seven scheduled annual policy meetings. If the RBNZ is hawkish and sees inflationary pressures rising, it raises the Official Cash Rate (OCR) to bring inflation down. This is positive for the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) since higher interest rates attract more capital inflows. Likewise, if it reaches the view that inflation is too low it lowers the OCR, which tends to weaken NZD.

Read more.

Last release: Wed Oct 08, 2025 01:00

Frequency: Irregular

Actual: 2.5%

Consensus: 2.75%

Previous: 3%

Source: Reserve Bank of New Zealand

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) holds monetary policy meetings seven times a year, announcing their decision on interest rates and the economic assessments that influenced their decision. The central bank offers clues on the economic outlook and future policy path, which are of high relevance for the NZD valuation. Positive economic developments and upbeat outlook could lead the RBNZ to tighten the policy by hiking interest rates, which tends to be NZD bullish. The policy announcements are usually followed by interim Governor Christian Hawkesby's press conference.

Author

Sagar Dua

Sagar Dua

FXStreet

Sagar Dua is associated with the financial markets from his college days. Along with pursuing post-graduation in Commerce in 2014, he started his markets training with chart analysis.

More from Sagar Dua
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD collapses to nine-week lows near 1.1540

EUR/USD collapses to nine-week lows near 1.1540

EUR/USD remains well on the back foot on Thursday, down for the fourth day in a row and trading in levels last seen in early August in the 1.1550-1.1540 band. The pair’s sharp retracement follows the firmer stance in the Greenback amid steady shutdown concerns and the generalised risk-off mood.

GBP/USD breaches below 1.3300, two-month lows

GBP/USD breaches below 1.3300, two-month lows

GBP/USD now loses further traction and slips back below the 1.3300 support, reaching multi-week lows at the same time. Cable’s pronounced decline comes amid the continuous buying interest for the Greenback and the generalised downward bias in the risk-associated assets.

Gold plunges to $3,950 on broad US Dollar demand

Gold plunges to $3,950 on broad US Dollar demand

Gold gives away part of the recent advance, receding from recent all-time tops, piercing the key $4,000 mark per troy ounce on Thursday. So far, the precious metal remains propped up by shutdown uncertainty, geopolitics and the likelihood of extra rate cuts by the Fed.

Ethereum dips 4% following heavy distribution from medium-scale holders

Ethereum dips 4% following heavy distribution from medium-scale holders

After rising toward $4,700 on Tuesday, ETH saw a rejection, dropping nearly 8% over the past three days as prices pulled back toward the $4,300 level. The decline saw medium-scale holders initiating a massive distribution, depleting their collective balance by 1.22 million ETH since Monday, according to data from CryptoQuant.

US tariffs persist beyond the headlines

US tariffs persist beyond the headlines

Tariffs remain one of Trump’s main foreign policy tools, as well as an important source of public finance funding. Beyond the daily churn of breaking news, US tariffs remain firmly in place. In fact, over the past month, the US government has reaffirmed its commitment to using them as an important policy instrument.

Zcash extends rally as demand for privacy protocols surges

Zcash extends rally as demand for privacy protocols surges

Zcash rallies for the second consecutive day, eyeing a breakout above $200. The Ethereum Foundation is committed to working with the ecosystem, emphasizing the importance of privacy protocols.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers