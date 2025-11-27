The NZD/USD pair is building on the previous day's post-Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) move up and gaining strong follow-through positive traction on Thursday. The momentum lifts spot prices to a fresh monthly peak, around the 0.5730 area, during the Asian session, and is further fueled by a broadly weaker US Dollar (USD).

The overnight breakout through the 0.5685-0.5690 confluence – comprising the 200-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the 4-hour chart and 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the September-November fall – favors the NZD/USD bulls. However, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 76 is flashing overbought conditions and could restrain upside near the 38.2% Fibo. retracement level, around the 0.5745-0.5750 region.

Meanwhile, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) extends higher in positive territory, hinting at improving momentum. This, in turn, suggests that the NZD/USD pair could extend the recent recovery witnessed over the past week or so, from the 0.5585-0.5580 region, or the lowest level since April, touched last week.

On the flip side, a rejection at the said barrier would keep the intraday rebound contained and shift focus back toward the aforementioned confluence support, just below the 0.5700 round figure. A convincing break below the latter would suggest that the positive momentum has run out of steam and make the NZD/USD pair vulnerable to accelerate the corrective decline toward the 0.5625 region en route to sub-0.5600 levels.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool)

NZD/USD 4-hour chart