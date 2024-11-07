NZD/USD Price Forecast: Bear move almost reaches target but MACD crosses higher

- NZD/USD falls in a three-wave ABC pattern with wave C reaching to within a pip of its downside target.
- The MACD is turning higher in a bullish-looking turn which could signal a change in the trend cycle.
NZD/USD has fallen in the C wave of a bearish ABC pattern which began life at the September 30 highs.
ABCs are zig-zag patterns in which waves A and C are usually of a similar length or a Fibonacci 61.8% of the other.
NZD/USD Daily Chart
NZD/USD fell to 0.5912 on November 6, one pip above the 0.5911 minimum estimated endpoint of wave C as 61.8% of the length of A. It is possible we can take this as the pair reaching its target given one pip lies within a margin of error, however, it is also still possible that it could still fall further and properly hit the downside target.
In a really bearish scenario the Kiwi pair could even fall all the way to the major support level at 0.5849 (August 5 low).
The pair remains in a bearish short and medium-term downtrend, and given the technical analysis theory that “the trend is your friend” it is biased to decline further. On a long-term basis the pair is in a sideways trending consolidation.
The (blue) Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) momentum indicator line is turning above its red signal line giving a fairly strong buy signal. This is a bullish signal and could indicate the short and medium-term trends are turning up, however, it is still too soon to be confident. If NZD/USD is about to turn higher it would be more or less in line with the pair reaching the floor of the long-term range.
GBP/USD rebounds to 1.2950 area despite BoE rate cut
GBP/USD trades in positive territory near 1.2950 on Thursday. Despite the Bank of England's (BoE) decision to cut the policy rate by 25 basis points, Pound Sterling holds its ground after BoE Governor Bailey noted that the rate path will change due to the budget.
EUR/USD clings to gains above 1.0750 amid US Dollar pullback
EUR/USD holds higher ground and trades above 1.0750 on Thursday. The pair finds support from a broad US Dollar retreat, as traders unwind their Trump win-inspired USD longs ahead of the Federal Reserve's highly-anticipated policy announcements.
Gold recovers above $2,670, awaits Fed rate decision
Gold recovers following Wednesday's sharp decline and trades above $2,670. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield edges lower after Trump-inspired upsurge, allowing XAU/USD to hold its ground ahead of the Fed policy decisions.
Federal Reserve expected to deliver 25 bps interest-rate cut, shrugging off Trump victory
The Federal Reserve is widely expected to lower the policy rate after Donald Trump won the US presidential election. Fed Chairman Powell’s remarks could provide important clues about the rate outlook.
Outlook for the markets under Trump 2.0
On November 5, the United States held presidential elections. Republican and former president Donald Trump won the elections surprisingly clearly. The Electoral College, which in fact elects the president, will meet on December 17, while the inauguration is scheduled for January 20, 2025.
