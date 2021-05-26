NZD/USD Price Analysis: Yields a big technical breakout above 0.7300 on RBNZ’s hawkish surprise

- NZD/USD confirms a symmetrical triangle breakout on the 1D chart.
- RBNZ points to a September 2022 rate hike, Kiwi takes a flight.
- Further upside likely in place, as RSI holds firmer above 50.00.
NZD/USD is extending its rally above 0.7300 after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) pointed to a potential rate hike in September 2022 amid notable improvement in the economic situation.
The RBNZ’s hawkish surprise offered the much-needed boost to the kiwi bulls, as the price witnessed a big technical breakout on the daily sticks.
The kiwi confirmed a symmetrical triangle breakout on the said time frame after it raced past the falling trendline resistance at 0.7238 on a sustained basis.
At the press time, the spot is up 1.05% on the day, trading at the highest levels in three-month near 0.7310.
With the Relative Strength Index (RSI) holding firmly above the midline while eyeing the overbought territory, a test of the 0.7350 psychological levels remains on the cards.
NZD/USD daily chart
However, any pullback moves would see a test of the triangle resistance now support, below which the 21-daily moving average (DMA) at 0.7219 could emerge as a strong cap.
All in all, the path of least resistance appears to the upside.
NZD/USD additional levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7304
|Today Daily Change
|0.0072
|Today Daily Change %
|1.00
|Today daily open
|0.7228
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7215
|Daily SMA50
|0.7142
|Daily SMA100
|0.7179
|Daily SMA200
|0.6993
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7251
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7204
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7272
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7151
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7287
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6945
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7233
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7222
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7204
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7181
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7157
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7251
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7275
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7298
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
