NZD/USD Price Analysis: Yields a big technical breakout above 0.7300 on RBNZ’s hawkish surprise

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta
  • NZD/USD confirms a symmetrical triangle breakout on the 1D chart.
  • RBNZ points to a September 2022 rate hike, Kiwi takes a flight.
  • Further upside likely in place, as RSI holds firmer above 50.00.

NZD/USD is extending its rally above 0.7300 after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) pointed to a potential rate hike in September 2022 amid notable improvement in the economic situation.

The RBNZ’s hawkish surprise offered the much-needed boost to the kiwi bulls, as the price witnessed a big technical breakout on the daily sticks.

The kiwi confirmed a symmetrical triangle breakout on the said time frame after it raced past the falling trendline resistance at 0.7238 on a sustained basis.

At the press time, the spot is up 1.05% on the day, trading at the highest levels in three-month near 0.7310.

With the Relative Strength Index (RSI) holding firmly above the midline while eyeing the overbought territory, a test of the 0.7350 psychological levels remains on the cards.

NZD/USD daily chart

However, any pullback moves would see a test of the triangle resistance now support, below which the 21-daily moving average (DMA) at 0.7219 could emerge as a strong cap.

All in all, the path of least resistance appears to the upside.

NZD/USD additional levels to watch

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7304
Today Daily Change 0.0072
Today Daily Change % 1.00
Today daily open 0.7228
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7215
Daily SMA50 0.7142
Daily SMA100 0.7179
Daily SMA200 0.6993
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7251
Previous Daily Low 0.7204
Previous Weekly High 0.7272
Previous Weekly Low 0.7151
Previous Monthly High 0.7287
Previous Monthly Low 0.6945
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7233
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7222
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7204
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7181
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7157
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7251
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7275
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7298

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Are you new to trading or have been trading for a while and you feel stuck?

Try with us!
Become Premium!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD: Up for a bumpy ride, 1.2280 guards immediate upside

EUR/USD: Up for a bumpy ride, 1.2280 guards immediate upside

EUR/USD consolidates the jump to a fresh multi-day high of around 1.2250 during the initial Asian session trading on Wednesday. The quote keeps upside break of February high amid bullish MACD, which in turn backs the pair buyers.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD: UK progressive reopening underpins the pound

GBP/USD: UK progressive reopening underpins the pound

The GBP/USD pair traded as high as 1.4210 but retreated from the level to close the day unchanged around 1.4150. There was no particular catalyst for the pair’s decline, although modest dollar’s demand during US trading hours kept the pair near its daily lows through the American session. 

GBP/USD News

AUD/USD jumps in tandem with kiwi, nears 0.7800

AUD/USD jumps in tandem with kiwi, nears 0.7800

AUD/USD is heading towards 0.7800, jumping in tandem with the kiwi, following RBNZ's status-quo. Upbeat Australian Construction Output and a pause in the US dollar's rebound add to the upside. Fedspeak eyed. 

AUD/USD News

SafeMoon may be on the cusp of a 90% rally

SafeMoon may be on the cusp of a 90% rally

SafeMoon price declined close to 80% from May 12 to the May 19 low, highlighted by an intra-day decline of 70% on May 19 provoked by Chinese regulatory announcements. SAFEMOON volume profile underlying the pattern is not textbook.

Read more

EUR/USD: Up for a bumpy ride, 1.2280 guards immediate upside

EUR/USD: Up for a bumpy ride, 1.2280 guards immediate upside

EUR/USD consolidates the jump to a fresh multi-day high of around 1.2250 during the initial Asian session trading on Wednesday. The quote keeps upside break of February high amid bullish MACD, which in turn backs the pair buyers.

EUR/USD News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures