NZD/USD Price Analysis: Weekly support line to challenge another pullback from 0.6585

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • NZD/USD again recedes from 0.6580/85 resistance area.
  • Overbought RSI conditions favor further weakness but short-term ascending trend line probes the bears.
  • 200-bar SMA offers strong support, bulls may aim for the mid-January tops during the further upside.

NZD/USD eases from 0.6581 to 0.6565 during the early Tuesday’s trading. In doing so, the kiwi pair repeats its inability to cross the 0.6580/85 resistance area, established since early June, backed by overbought RSI conditions.

However, an upward sloping trend line from June 30, at 0.6540 now, could question the pair’s further weakness, if not then 0.6500 and June 26 top close to 0.6450 might lure the bears.

During the quote’s additional weakness past-0.6450, 200-bar SMA around 0.6400, followed by the mid-June bottom surrounding 0.6380, will be the key to watch.

Alternatively, the pair’s clear rise past-0.6585 enables the bulls to quickly cross 0.6600 round-figures and aim for the mid-January tops near 0.6665.

If at all the bulls remain dominant past-0.6665, 0.6700 and December 2019 peak close to 0.6755/60 will return to the charts.

NZD/USD four-hour chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.6558
Today Daily Change 3 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.05%
Today daily open 0.6555
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6467
Daily SMA50 0.6282
Daily SMA100 0.6181
Daily SMA200 0.6331
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6566
Previous Daily Low 0.652
Previous Weekly High 0.6539
Previous Weekly Low 0.6385
Previous Monthly High 0.6585
Previous Monthly Low 0.6186
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6548
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6537
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6528
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.65
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6481
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6575
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6594
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6621

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD pressured as German data disappoints, market optimism fades

EUR/USD pressured as German data disappoints, market optimism fades

EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.13, off the highs. German industrial output rose by only 7.8% in May, below expectations. Optimism about China's recovery faded and US coronavirus cases remain worrying.

EUR/USD News

AUD/USD falls to 0.6950 as Melbourne put under lockdown

AUD/USD falls to 0.6950 as Melbourne put under lockdown

AUD/USD is retreating to around 0.6950 after Melbourne was put under a strict six-week lockdown following an outbreak of COVID-19. The RBA left rates unchanged as expected. 

AUD/USD News

Gold: Bullish bias intact while above critical $1777 support

Gold: Bullish bias intact while above critical $1777 support

Gold consolidated the recent bullish momentum and remained within a striking distance of the seven-year highs of $1789.28 reached last week. The bulls seemed undeterred by the risk-on rally in the global stocks amid underlying COVID concerns.  A test of $1800 mark on the cards?

Gold News

GBP/USD battles 1.25 amid speculation about UK fiscal stimulus

GBP/USD battles 1.25 amid speculation about UK fiscal stimulus

GBP/USD is trading just under 1.25 ahead of UK Chancellor Sunak's appearance in parliament, amid speculation about fiscal stimulus. Concerns about Brexit and US coronavirus are in play.

GBP/USD News

WTI eases from two-week top ahead of API stockpile data

WTI eases from two-week top ahead of API stockpile data

WTI stays depressed while extending pullback from $40.83. Coronavirus woes battle economic optimism in China, US summer driving demand slows. Saudi Arabia hikes selling price, another explosion reported in Tehran. API data, risk catalysts will be in the spotlight.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures