NZD/USD Price Analysis: Trades near nine-day low around 0.5900 ahead of Fed’s policy

- NZD/USD recovers intraday losses but uncertainty remains with eyes on Fed’s policy announcement.
- The Fed may emphasize maintaining interest rates higher for a longer period.
- NZ Q1 wage growth rose expectedly while labor demand weakens.
The NZD/USD pair trades close to a nine-day low slightly below the round-level resistance of 0.5900 in Wednesday’s European session. The Kiwi asset recovers early losses in the aftermath of New Zealand Q1 Employment data.
The NZ labor market data showed that quarterly and annual Labor Cost Index grew in line with the consensus of 0.8% and 3.8%, respectively. This will deepen fears of NZ interest rates remaining higher for a longer period as high wage growth fuels inflationary pressures.
The labor demand was weaker than expected as Employment Change fell by 0.2% while investors forecasted the labor market to grow by 0.3%. The Unemployment Rate rose to 4.3% from the estimates of 4.2% and the prior reading of 4.0%.
Going forward, the Kiwi asset will dance to the tunes of the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) interest rate decision, which will be announced at 18:00 GMT. The Fed is expected to hold interest rates steady in the range of 5.25%-5.50% with a hawkish guidance as inflation has remained higher-than-expected in the first quarter this year. This has strengthened the US Dollar’s appeal. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, rose to 106.35.
NZD/USD trades in a downward-sloping channel on a four-hour timeframe. This a bearish pattern in which each pullback move is considered as a selling opportunity by the market participants. The near-term appeal is bearish as the asset is trading below the 20-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which trades around 0.5924.
The 14-period Relative Strength Index (RSI) oscillates in the bearish range of 20.00-40.00, suggesting that momentum has leaned towards bears.
Fresh downside would appear if the asset breaks below April 16 low at 0.5860. This would drag the asset toward 8 September 2023 low at 0.5847, followed by the round-level support of 0.5900.
On the contrary, an upside above the psychological resistance of 0.6000 will drive the asset towards April 4 high around 0.6050 and the round-level resistance of 0.6100.
NZD/USD four-hour chart
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.5888
|Today Daily Change
|0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02
|Today daily open
|0.5887
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.5956
|Daily SMA50
|0.6036
|Daily SMA100
|0.6109
|Daily SMA200
|0.6044
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.5982
|Previous Daily Low
|0.5885
|Previous Weekly High
|0.597
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.5886
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6079
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5851
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.5922
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.5945
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.5854
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.5821
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.5757
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.5951
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6015
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6048
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Extra gains in the pipeline above 0.6520
AUD/USD partially reversed Tuesday’s strong pullback and regained the 0.6500 barrier and beyond in response to the sharp post-FOMC pullback in the Greenback on Wednesday.
EUR/USD meets support around 1.0650
EUR/USD managed to surpass the key 1.0700 barrier in response to the intense retracement in the US Dollar in the wake of the Fed’s interest rate decision and Chair Powell’s press conference.
Gold prices skyrocketed as Powell’s words boosted the yellow metal
Gold prices rallied sharply above the $2,300 milestone on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve kept rates unchanged while announcing that it would diminish the pace of the balance sheet reduction.
Ethereum plunges outside key range briefly as US Dollar Index gains strength
Institutional whales appear to be dumping Ethereum after recent dip. Fed’s decision to leave rates unchanged appears to have helped ETH's price recover slightly. SEC Chair Gensler has misled Congress, considering recent revelations from Consensys suit, says Congressman McHenry.
The FOMC whipsaw and more Yen intervention in focus
Market participants clung to every word uttered by Chair Powell as risk assets whipped around in a frenetic fashion during the afternoon US trading session.