NZD/USD Price Analysis: Teases inverse head-and-shoulder breakout above 0.7200

- NZD/USD bulls catch a breather around the intraday top.
- China data, risk-on mood favor buyers to confirm the bullish chart pattern.
- Pre-NFP trading lulls battles sustained trading above 200-SMA to confuse traders.
Having recently jumped to 0.7244, NZD/USD eases to 0.7238 while flirting with the neckline of a short-term head-and-shoulders bullish pattern during early Friday.
China’s upbeat Caixin Services PMI recently added extra strength into the pair’s trading beyond 200-SMA, which in turn joins upbeat Momentum on the 30-minutes chart to keep buyers hopeful.
Read: China's Caixin Services PMI rises to 56.3 in April, AUD/USD nears 0.7800
However, a clear upside break of 0.7245 becomes necessary for the NZD/USD bulls before aiming at the theoretical target of 0.7375. During the run-up, April’s top near 0.7290 and March’s top near 0.7310 may offer intermediate halts.
Meanwhile, pullback moves could revisit the 0.7200 round-figure but the 200-SMA level of 0.7186 may challenge any further weakness.
Should NZD/USD prices slip below 0.7200, the monthly low around 0.7115 will be in the spotlight.
NZD/USD 30-minute chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.724
|Today Daily Change
|7 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.10%
|Today daily open
|0.7233
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7171
|Daily SMA50
|0.7139
|Daily SMA100
|0.7164
|Daily SMA200
|0.6953
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.724
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7184
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7287
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.715
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7287
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6945
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7219
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7205
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7198
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7163
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7142
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7254
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7275
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.731
