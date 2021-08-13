NZD/USD Price Analysis: Sellers attack 0.7000 support confluence

- NZD/USD drops back to 200-SMA, 12-day-old support line.
- Downbeat RSI, Momentum lines join failures to cross horizontal area from late June favor bears.
- Weekly falling trend line adds to the upside filters.
NZD/USD takes offers around 0.6996, down 0.10% intraday, amid early Friday. In doing so, the kiwi pair fades the previous day’s bounce off 200-SMA as sellers battle the key support convergence including the stated moving average and an ascending support line from July 28.
Given the downward sloping RSI line, not oversold, joining the weak Momentum, not to forget the pair’s failures to rise past a seven-week-old horizontal resistance during the last week, NZD/USD sellers seem to have an upper hand.
Hence, a clear downside break of the 0.7000 confluence will quickly drag the quote to refresh the weekly low, around 0.6968 by the press time.
It should be noted, however, the 0.6920 and July’s low near 0.6880 can challenge NZD/USD bears afterward.
Alternatively, the corrective pullback may remain less important until staying below a one-week-long falling resistance line, around 0.7055.
Even so, NZD/USD bulls remain skeptical of the pair’s further unless witnessing clear trading beyond the stated multi-day-old horizontal area surrounding 0.7090–7100.
NZD/USD: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6996
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.07%
|Today daily open
|0.7001
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.699
|Daily SMA50
|0.7027
|Daily SMA100
|0.7096
|Daily SMA200
|0.7109
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7049
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6995
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7089
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6952
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7106
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6881
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7016
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7028
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6981
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6961
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6927
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7035
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7069
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7089
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Poised for further losses towards 1.1700
EUR/USD edges lower around 1.1730, teasing the rising wedge confirmation, amid early Friday’s morning in Asia. Weekly falling trend line, sustained trading below the key moving averages keep sellers hopeful.
GBP/USD: Sellers attack 1.3800 on the way to 200-DMA
GBP/USD seesaws inside a choppy range around 1.3810 after bouncing off over two-week lows, flashed the previous day. That said, the cable registers 0.05% intraday gains by the press time of Friday’s Asian session. Given the quote’s downswing from 50-DMA, backed by the easing RSI line, not oversold, the GBP/USD prices are likely to remain under pressure.
EUR/USD: Poised for further losses towards 1.1700
EUR/USD edges lower around 1.1730, teasing the rising wedge confirmation, amid early Friday’s morning in Asia. Weekly falling trend line, sustained trading below the key moving averages keep sellers hopeful.
Shiba Inu Price Forecast: SHIB plots a new opportunity, targets a 35% gain
Shiba is up 4.25% this week. The emerging cup-with-handle base improves the probabilities that SHIB will resume the rally and test the previously suggested targets of $0.00001204 and $0.00001214.
The mistake investors are making with meme stocks
Meme stocks are the investing phenomenon of the pandemic creating parabolic moves in a handful of equities while making fabulous profits for early buyers.