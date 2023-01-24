  • NZD/USD has overstepped the 0.6500 resistance amid a cheerful market mood.
  • The New Zealand Dollar is driving the Kiwi asset towards the upper portion of the Rising Channel.
  • An oscillation in the bullish range by the RSI (14) indicates more upside ahead.

The NZD/USD pair surpassed the psychological resistance of 0.6500 in the early European session. The kiwi asset has picked strength as the US Dollar Index (DXY) has witnessed immense pressure after failing to recapture Monday’s high at 101.87. The USD Index has refreshed its day’s low at 101.47, portraying a risk appetite theme in the market.

The S&P500 futures have managed to recover their morning losses and have turned positive. Meanwhile, the 10-year US Treasury yields are struggling at around 3.52%.

NZD/USD is marching towards the upper portion of the Rising Channel chart pattern placed on a two-hour scale. The upper portion of the Rising Channel is placed from December 28 high at 0.6356 while the lower portion of the chart pattern is plotted from January 6 low at 0.6190.

The 20-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 0.6464 is acting as a major support for the New Zealand bulls.

Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) is oscillating in a bullish range of 60.00-80.00, which indicates that the upside momentum is firmer.

For an upside move, the asset needs to surpass Wednesday’s high at 0.6530, which will drive the asset toward June 3 high at 0.6576. A breach of the latter will expose the asset to the round-level resistance at 0.6600.

On the flip side, a breakdown below January 16 high at 0.6426 will drag the Kiwi asset toward January 17 low at 0.6366 followed by January 12 low around 0.6300.

NZD/USD two-hour chart

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6506
Today Daily Change 0.0019
Today Daily Change % 0.29
Today daily open 0.6487
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.636
Daily SMA50 0.6318
Daily SMA100 0.6068
Daily SMA200 0.6199
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.65
Previous Daily Low 0.6437
Previous Weekly High 0.6531
Previous Weekly Low 0.6361
Previous Monthly High 0.6514
Previous Monthly Low 0.623
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6476
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6461
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6449
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6412
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6386
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6512
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6538
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6575

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

